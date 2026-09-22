20th Summer Asian Games: Firdavs Atamuradov wins silver medal in Aichi-Nagoya

Uzbekistan's Firdavs Atamuradov reached the final of the 20th Summer Asian Games, winning a silver medal in the -60kg modern mixed martial arts category. He faced Tajikistan's Mirzobek Umarov in the final bout.

Taking place in the Japanese cities of Aichi and Nagoya, 20th Summer Asian Gamesthe Uzbekistan delegation has secured another medal.

This time, the prize was claimed by Firdavs Atamuradov, who competed in the -60kg modern mixed martial arts category.

Our athlete defeated several tough opponents during the tournament to reach the decisive stage.

How did Atamuradov reach the final?

Firdavs Atamuradov's participation in the Asian Games began with the -60kg weight class bouts.

From the very first rounds of the competition, the Uzbek athlete recorded a worthy result. He first defeated Thailand's Nattavut Kaewkhanchum by submission. In the next round, he beat Chinese Taipei's Chan Lin by judges' decision.

Atamuradov's dominance was also evident in the quarterfinals. He fought Chan Lin again and won with a 3:0 score.

In the semifinals, the Uzbek athlete faced Kyrgyzstan's Dastan Kanibek Uulu. Atamuradov won this fight 2:0 to secure a spot in the final.

Thus, Firdavs Atamuradov earned the opportunity to compete for the Asian Games gold medal in the -60kg weight class.

Faced a Tajik opponent in the final

In the decisive bout for the gold medal, Atamuradov stepped into the ring against Tajikistan's Mirzobek Umarov.

At the end of the fight, Umarov won the gold medal. Atamuradov finished the tournament in second place.

As a result, the Uzbek athlete became the vice-champion of the 20th Summer Asian Gamesin his category.

This is the second silver medal for the Uzbekistan delegation

Firdavs Atamuradov's result marked the second silver medal for the Uzbekistan delegation at these Asian Games in Aichi-Nagoya.

It is worth noting that mixed martial arts was included in the program of the 20th Asian Games for the first time. In addition to Firdavs Atamuradov, Hilola Sobirova and Nodirbek Shavkatov are also representing Uzbekistan in this discipline.

Nodirbek Shavkatov won a bronze medal in the -71kg weight class. Hilola Sobirova has reached the final in the women's -60kg category.

Atamuradov's silver adds to the medal tally

Firdavs Atamuradov's prize added another medal to the Uzbekistan delegation's overall medal tally.

According to open sources, along with Atamuradov's silver medal, Uzbek athletes have won a total of four medalsat the Aichi-Nagoya competition: one gold, two silvers, and one bronze.

Previously, Abdulvahob Rashidov won gold and Humoyunmirzo Halimov won silver in karate, while Nodirbek Shavkatov earned a bronze in MMA.

Firdavs Atamuradov's result means Uzbekistan has secured a medal in the final stage in its very first participation in MMA at the Asian Games.

Thus, another silver medal has been added to the Uzbekistan delegation's count at the Aichi-Nagoya games. Firdavs Atamuradov finished the tournament as the Asian Games vice-champion after reaching the final in the -60kg weight class.