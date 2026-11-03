A Surprising Transformation: Bernardo Silva Becomes the Key to Mourinho's Tactics

·6·Sport
A Surprising Transformation: Bernardo Silva Becomes the Key to Mourinho's Tactics

Bernardo Silva, who joined Real Madrid in a sensational summer transfer, is becoming the team's main driving force. The growing influence of the 32-year-old Portuguese midfielder is attributed to a fundamental change in his role on the pitch.

"Royal Club" manager Jose Mourinho has taken the team's game to a new level by moving the experienced playmaker from his traditional attacking flank to a deeper position in the center of the field.

Mourinho's Tactical Move: The "Deep-Lying Playmaker" and Ball Control

The new functions assigned to Silva by the coaching staff have brought a series of positive changes to the Madrid club's style of play:

  • Ball Control and Tempo Management: Bernardo Silva's deeper position in the center of the pitch allows Real to control the ball confidently and build attacks with quality and structure;

  • Freedom for Tchouameni: Silva's excellent ball handling and precise passing have reduced the excessive pressure on Aurelien Tchouameni. As a result, the French midfielder is moving more freely on the pitch, managing to stop opponent counterattacks earlier;

  • Game Intelligence: With his experience and vision, the Portuguese star acts as the primary link, quickly transitioning the ball from defense to attack.

Heroics in El Clasico: An Unmatched Battle Against Pedri and Rodri

Silva's status as a decisive figure in Mourinho's system was fully demonstrated during the uncompromising classic clash against Barcelona:

  • Relentless Defensive Work: Despite being an attacking midfielder, Silva proved that he can also perform the "dirty work" brilliantly when defending;

  • Central Blocking: Bernardo Silva, who fought hard against the Catalan leaders of the central line — Rodri and Pedri — blocked the opponent's attacking lanes and played a decisive role in the important victory;

  • Main Pillar: Following this match, football experts and internal club sources are recognizing Silva as Real's most irreplaceable key figure.

After successful years at Manchester City, the 32-year-old star, who has opened a new chapter in his career, continues to prove under Mourinho that he is still at the highest level in European football with his experience and composure.

Real MadridBernardo SilvaJose MourinhoEl Clasico
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Shuhrat Razzakov
«ZAMIN.UZ» editor

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