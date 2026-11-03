Bernardo Silva, who joined Real Madrid in a sensational summer transfer, is becoming the team's main driving force. The growing influence of the 32-year-old Portuguese midfielder is attributed to a fundamental change in his role on the pitch.

"Royal Club" manager Jose Mourinho has taken the team's game to a new level by moving the experienced playmaker from his traditional attacking flank to a deeper position in the center of the field.

Mourinho's Tactical Move: The "Deep-Lying Playmaker" and Ball Control

The new functions assigned to Silva by the coaching staff have brought a series of positive changes to the Madrid club's style of play:

Ball Control and Tempo Management: Bernardo Silva's deeper position in the center of the pitch allows Real to control the ball confidently and build attacks with quality and structure;

Freedom for Tchouameni: Silva's excellent ball handling and precise passing have reduced the excessive pressure on Aurelien Tchouameni. As a result, the French midfielder is moving more freely on the pitch, managing to stop opponent counterattacks earlier;

Game Intelligence: With his experience and vision, the Portuguese star acts as the primary link, quickly transitioning the ball from defense to attack.

Heroics in El Clasico: An Unmatched Battle Against Pedri and Rodri

Silva's status as a decisive figure in Mourinho's system was fully demonstrated during the uncompromising classic clash against Barcelona:

Relentless Defensive Work: Despite being an attacking midfielder, Silva proved that he can also perform the "dirty work" brilliantly when defending;

Central Blocking: Bernardo Silva, who fought hard against the Catalan leaders of the central line — Rodri and Pedri — blocked the opponent's attacking lanes and played a decisive role in the important victory;

Main Pillar: Following this match, football experts and internal club sources are recognizing Silva as Real's most irreplaceable key figure.

After successful years at Manchester City, the 32-year-old star, who has opened a new chapter in his career, continues to prove under Mourinho that he is still at the highest level in European football with his experience and composure.