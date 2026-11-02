Gordon reveals the reasons behind the problems in matches against Real Madrid and PSG

Barcelona winger Anthony Gordon has spoken openly about the team's defeats in two major clashes over the last few weeks — the UEFA Champions League match against PSG (2:4) and El Clasico against the Madrid side in La Liga (1:2).

In an interview with Mundo Deportivo, the English forward emphasized that the team does not shy away from responsibility, but noted that different reasons and factors lay behind both defeats, expressing that they are ready for a future rematch.

Fatigue and conversion: What is the reason for the defeats?

Gordon touched upon the shortcomings made in important matches, emphasizing that the team's potential has not yet been fully realized:

Taking responsibility: "We must take responsibility for two consecutive defeats. In reality, we are capable of beating any team," the winger said, expressing confidence in the team's morale;

Physical condition in the PSG match: The player noted that the tight schedule took its toll in the match against the Paris club: "We arrived at the game against PSG more tired and depleted than our opponent, and that had an impact";

Dominance in El Clasico and Real Madrid's skill: Analyzing the game against Madrid, Gordon emphasized that Barcelona performed better: "In the match against Real Madrid, I think we played better and created more dangerous situations, but we couldn't show our best level. The opponent, however, scored two goals thanks to the high level and individual skill of their players."

"I look forward to meeting them on the pitch again"

The English footballer hopes to draw the right conclusions from the failures that occurred and return even stronger in the decisive part of the season: