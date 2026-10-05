Erling Haaland's injury causes serious concern for Manchester City

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Erling Haaland's injury causes serious concern for Manchester City

While playing for the Norway national team, Erling Haaland limped off the pitch during the UEFA Nations League match against Portugal, causing concern for the Manchester City coaching staff. As reported by Goal.com, the striker felt pain in the second half of the match in Lisbon and requested to be substituted, a situation that comes at the worst possible time for the English giants. This is reported by Goal.com reports.

Manchester City currently faces a series of highly responsible and decisive matches. The team is set to play away against Liverpool in the English Premier League and face Paris Saint-Germain in the Champions League. The loss of their main goalscorer, who has already netted seven goals since the start of the season, could significantly diminish the team's attacking capabilities.

A disastrous night for Norway

The match in Lisbon ended in embarrassment for the Norwegians, not only due to Haaland's injury but also the result. Ståle Solbakken's side lost 1-2 to Portugal. Although the visitors opened the scoring, they could not withstand the opponent's pressure, suffering their third consecutive defeat and remaining at the bottom of Group A4.

The fact that Erling Haaland, who was substituted in the 67th minute, left the pitch on his own without assistance provided some small comfort to the fans in a desperate situation. He hugged his replacement and headed to the bench with a smile. Nevertheless, concerns remain until the results of the medical examination are clear.

A tough test for the manager

At a time when the club is facing appeals regarding financial rule violations, such a personnel loss is naturally impacting the atmosphere within the team. The coaching staff is now awaiting the results of urgent medical tests. If Haaland's injury proves to be serious, losing their main striker during the most intense part of the season will undoubtedly cause major problems for Manchester City.

Erling HaalandManchester CityNations LeagueInjuryPremier League
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Jahongir Tursunov
«ZAMIN.UZ» editor

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