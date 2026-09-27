Stale Solbakken protects Erling Haaland from financial scandals

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Stale Solbakken protects Erling Haaland from financial scandals

Norway national team head coach Stale Solbakken has decided to shield his star player Erling Haaland from media pressure amid the financial scandal surrounding Manchester City. As reported by Goal.com, the striker was removed from a scheduled press conference while reports about the English club being charged with 114 breaches of financial rules are causing intense debate. This is reported by Goal.com reports.

With important UEFA Nations League matches ahead for the national team, the coach prioritized ensuring the player's focus remains solely on football. A clear example of this is the recent situation where Spanish midfielder Rodri was forced to defend his club's reputation and faced difficult questions from the press. The coach expressed concern that similar questioning and excessive inquiries could negatively impact Haaland's performance.

Reasons for removal from the press conference

Stale Solbakken clearly explained the main reason for this decision during his interaction with the press. According to him, the focus during the national team camp must be on upcoming matches, and the club's management decisions or investigation processes should not distract the players.

“We want to create the best conditions for him to focus on the game,” — the coach emphasized. In his view, Erling Haaland's primary task in the national team is not to comment on the decisions of his club's executive committee, but to score goals on the pitch.

Investigation details and the coach's reaction

According to information released by The Athletic, Manchester City has been found guilty of almost all charges following a long-term investigation into their financial activities between 2009 and 2018. Although the club has consistently denied these allegations, the situation has caused a major stir in the football world.

The Norway coach admitted that he has not yet had a private conversation with Haaland regarding the legal proceedings and charges. Nevertheless, he expressed full confidence in the striker's mental stability and stated that this situation would not affect his performance on the pitch. Regarding the legal details, Solbakken emphasized that he prefers to assess the situation calmly.

Erling HaalandStale SolbakkenManchester CityNations LeagueFootball News
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Jahongir Tursunov
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