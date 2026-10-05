Details of secret conversation between Erling Haaland and Norway coach revealed

Norway national team head coach Ståle Solbakken has revealed details of a private conversation with striker Erling Haaland following the Nations League match against Portugal. The physical and mental fatigue of the Manchester City forward, who was substituted in the second half, is also causing concern among club fans. This is reported by Goal.com reports.

According to the Dagbladet publication, the Norwegian star is experiencing severe fatigue due to a busy summer schedule and relentless matches. The forward's condition, who left the pitch limping against Portugal, forced the coaching staff to take alternative measures.

Tight schedule and player health

Ståle Solbakken admitted that he spoke face-to-face with Erling Haaland before the match to discuss his mental and physical readiness. The coach noted that the modern football calendar has become extremely brutal for athletes playing at the highest level.

The Norway national team was forced to play consecutive difficult matches in a short period. In particular, the team played four Nations League matches in just eleven days, which severely limited the players' capabilities.

Erling Haaland played for 60 minutes in the match against Portugal.

The coach and the player also discussed the option of starting the match on the bench.

The striker started in the main lineup because he was against the idea of coming on in the final minutes.

Since the player himself did not want to come on in the second half and disliked that experience, Solbakken decided to start him in the opening lineup. The coach expressed satisfaction that the striker gave his all for the team for 60 minutes even under difficult conditions.

With important Premier League and Champions League matches ahead for Manchester City, the coaching staff is trying to protect the player's health. It was emphasized that the current season is harder than ever, especially for players who did not have a summer vacation.