The latest round of the Premier League featured a true goal fest between Manchester City and Sunderland. Although the hosts won 5-3, extending their unbeaten run this season, the match was defined by Erling Haaland's historic achievement, as reported by Goal.com reports. According to ixbt.com and sports publications, Enzo Fernández, Rayan Cherki, and Antoine Semenyo, who scored a brace, all got their names on the scoresheet for Manchester City. Nevertheless, the match's most significant moment occurred in the 81st minute.

The Norwegian striker found the back of the net with nine minutes remaining. Although the linesman initially flagged for offside, the VAR system carefully reviewed the situation and rightfully awarded the goal.

Historic achievement and personal record

This goal allowed Erling Haaland to score against all 25 Premier League opponents he has faced while playing for Manchester City. Sunderland remained the only team he had yet to score against in his career, having failed to find the net in their two meetings last season.

This precise strike marked the striker's 117th Premier League goal and his fifth of the current campaign. As a result, he surpassed Alexander Isak, who scored for Liverpool against Bournemouth, to become the sole leader in the early stages of the Golden Boot race.

A brilliant hat-trick from a Sunderland player

Although Haaland set the main record, Sunderland striker Brian Brobbey became one of the game's standout performers. He scored three goals against Manchester City, recording a spectacular hat-trick.

According to statistics, Brian Brobbey became the first player in the last six years to score a hat-trick against Manchester City in the Premier League. The last player to achieve this feat against the 'Citizens' was Jamie Vardy.

As Enzo Maresca's side continues their winning streak in the championship, this match captured fans' attention not only for the high number of goals but also for the historic records set.

Enzo Mareska shogirdlari chempionatdagi gʻalabali yurishini davom ettirayotgan bir paytda, ushbu uchrashuv nafaqat kiritilgan gollarning koʻpligi, balki tarixiy rekordlar bilan ham muxlislar eʼtiborini tortdi.