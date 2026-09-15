Erling Haaland sets record in Manchester derby

Erling Haaland has further cemented his legendary status at Manchester City by becoming the top scorer in Manchester derbies in the Premier League. As reported by Goal.com, the Norwegian striker admitted he was aware of this record before the crucial victory at Old Trafford and consciously targeted it. This is reported by Goal.com .

In the 199th clash between the two eternal rivals, the 24-year-old forward once again became his team's hero. He scored the decisive goal in the 60th minute, securing a difficult and important victory for Enzo Maresca's 10-man Manchester City side.

After this goal, Haaland managed to score 9 goals in just 8 league matches against the Red Devils. In doing so, he broke the 8-goal record previously shared by Manchester United legend Wayne Rooney and City legend Sergio Agüero.

Historical result and match details

The Norwegian goalscorer did not hide that the information about the record was on his mind. Speaking about his motivation during the match, he emphasized how special this game was.

"I knew about this record beforehand, I had read about it, so it was in my head," the striker admitted. "I am very proud of it. We all know how special this game is according to all the data."

The winning goal demonstrated the player's physical fitness and mental alertness. After a few minutes of intense pressure, Haaland found space in the penalty area and left the defenders no chance. The goal stood after a three-minute VAR check.

Instinct and connection with fans

According to Haaland, his success is not the result of overthinking, but relies on pure instinct. His main goal is to put the ball in the net and strike with enough precision that the goalkeeper cannot save it.

Beyond the statistics, the forward also spoke warmly about the emotional connection he has built with Manchester City fans since arriving from Borussia Dortmund. He praised the derby atmosphere and emphasized that he enjoys the interaction with the fans.