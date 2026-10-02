The charges of financial misconduct against the Premier League club Manchester City have put the team's future at serious risk. After an independent commission found the "Citizens" guilty of 114 out of 115 charges, intense discussions have begun regarding the fate of the club's stars and their current contracts. While the club currently maintains its innocence and is preparing an appeal, leading legal experts suggest that players could potentially become free agents in the transfer market. This is reported by Goal.com reports .

According to sources from ixbt.com and Goal.com, the exposure of fake contracts and financial fraud involving commercial partners between 2009 and 2018 has cast a shadow over the club's sporting project. Manchester City management is attempting to mitigate the situation, but the resulting legal uncertainty increases the likelihood of world-class stars like Erling Haaland leaving the club.

Labor law and the trust factor

Speaking on the "Stick to Football" podcast, renowned sports lawyer and barrister Paul Gilroy KC explained the mechanisms of players' labor rights and early contract termination. Responding to a question from former Arsenal striker Ian Wright about whether players unaware of the management's actions have the right to leave, the expert provided a clear answer.

Gilroy explained that every employment contract, whether for a footballer or a retail worker, contains an unwritten but mandatory term of mutual trust and confidence. "If an employer breaches their obligations and destroys the employee's trust, it constitutes a breach of the employment contract", the lawyer stated.

Possibility of becoming a free agent

The legal expert noted that the club being found guilty of financial fraud could provide grounds for players to unilaterally terminate their contracts and leave without any transfer fee. He emphasized that after a court ruling, a player could claim that the employer has breached the duty of trust and is entitled to tear up their contract.

This sensational statement sparked heated and humorous discussion among the podcast hosts. In particular, when Jamie Carragher jokingly asked if Liverpool could sign Erling Haaland for free next week, Gilroy briefly replied, "Yes, why not?"