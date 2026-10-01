Erling Haaland remains calm despite the situation surrounding Manchester City

Despite the recent strict rulings by the Premier League regarding financial irregularities at Manchester City and the intense discussions in the football world, the team's star striker Erling Haaland is not worried about the situation. According to Goal.com, the Norwegian goalscorer is currently with his national team and is focusing entirely on upcoming official matches. This is reported by Goal.com.

It is known that after the Premier League leadership confirmed a number of irregularities in the Manchester club's financial activities, a serious stir was caused in the football world. The investigations mainly relate to the club's past activities, and the striker, who joined the Etihad Stadium in 2022, was not playing for the team during most of the periods under investigation. Nevertheless, as the club's brightest star, he remains at the center of these events.

Atmosphere in the national team and the opinion of teammates

The fact that Erling Haaland was deliberately kept away from the press after the last match against Portugal caused various rumors. However, his teammates in the national team firmly emphasize that the player is not distracted by the problems at his club. In particular, Brentford defender Kristoffer Ajer stated in an interview with the press that the striker's mental state has not changed and he is in high spirits as before.

According to Ajer, Erling is waiting for the final result like everyone else, but his only and main goal at the moment is the interests of the national team. The defender noted that his teammate continues to share positive energy and joy with the team as always, and despite being one of the world's biggest football stars, his character has not changed one bit.

Important Nations League matches lie ahead

Such a determined and calm mental state of Erling Haaland is of great importance ahead of the Norway national team's upcoming matches. As part of the Nations League, the Norwegians are preparing for a decisive away match against Wales. This meeting at the Cardiff City Stadium is of great importance for the team to improve its position in the group.

Recall that the Norway national team lost to Portugal in the last round. Nevertheless, Haaland himself continues to show high results in national team matches. He scored one goal against Portugal and two against Denmark, bringing his tally of goals for the national team to 65 in 57 matches. Currently, Norway is in second place in League A Group 4 with 3 points.