A new chapter in the life of a chess star: Nodirbek Abdusattorov is getting married

An unforgettable and joyful event is taking place in the life of Nodirbek Abdusattorov, a bright star of Uzbek chess and one of the strongest young grandmasters on a global scale. The 22-year-old grandmaster, who is a chess world champion and winner of numerous prestigious international tournaments, is starting a family.

The first photos from the young couple's engagement ceremony have spread across social networks, prompting sincere congratulations from the general public, fans, and sports enthusiasts.

Pre-wedding historical achievements and presidential recognition

This joyful event comes on the heels of the chess player's latest massive sports successes and high-level state recognition:

Presidential gift: A few days ago, for worthily defending the honor of Uzbekistan in the international arena and achieving historic results, the head of our state solemnly presented the young grandmaster with a cash prize of 200,000 US dollars , a new modern cottage, and a Volkswagen car;

Place in the world elite: Nodirbek Abdusattorov continues to elevate the glory of our national sport, firmly holding top positions not only in our country but also among the world chess elite (among the strongest grandmasters in the world according to the FIDE rating).

«N & S»: A couple on the threshold of happiness

The circulating photos capture Nodirbek in a handsome classical suit and his beloved in an elegant dress combining national and modern styles, smiling happily in front of an arch decorated with flowers. A symbolic heart-shaped floral composition bearing the couple's initials was also visible at the ceremony.

Millions of fans and chess lovers wish the young champion and his future spouse endless family happiness, lasting peace of mind, and great victories in all future endeavors. May the young couple be happy!