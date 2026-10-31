FIDE announces the host city for the 2027 World Rapid and Blitz Chess Championship

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FIDE announces the host city for the 2027 World Rapid and Blitz Chess Championship

The International Chess Federation (FIDE) has officially awarded the hosting rights for the 2027 World Rapid and Blitz Chess Championship, considered the most dynamic and uncompromising competition of the year, to Turkey. This global chess forum, which will bring together the planet's strongest grandmasters, will take place in Istanbul.

In making this decision, FIDE specifically recognized Turkey's extensive experience in organizing major international competitions at a high level and its modern infrastructure.

Calendar and competition format: A heated week at the end of the year

The tournament will be held in the final days of the year, in accordance with tradition:

  • Specific dates: Participants will arrive in Istanbul on December 25, and the matches will take place from December 26–30;

  • 4 world championships: Hundreds of skilled grandmasters will sit at the board to compete for a total of four championship titles in the Open (men's) and women's rapid and blitz categories;

  • High intrigue: The extremely limited time in rapid and blitz matches makes every second decisive, offering fans real adrenaline and unexpected sensations.

Istanbul — a center for major chess forums

Turkey has previously successfully hosted major tournaments that have taken an important place in the history of world chess:

  • Historical Olympiad: In 2012, Istanbul hosted the 40th World Chess Olympiad, which brought together all the world's national teams;

  • Youth World Championship: The city recently hosted the FIDE World Youth Rapid and Blitz Chess Championship at a high level at the end of 2025.

The world's strongest chess stars, including skilled grandmasters from Uzbekistan, are expected to compete as top favorites to win chess crowns at this prestigious championship hosted by Istanbul.

FIDEWorld Chess ChampionshipIstanbulRapid and blitz
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Shuhrat Razzakov
«ZAMIN.UZ» editor

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