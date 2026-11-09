Sparring with Nodirbek and the secrets of intuition: Magnus Carlsen's unexpected confessions

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Sparring with Nodirbek and the secrets of intuition: Magnus Carlsen's unexpected confessions

16-time world chess champion Magnus Carlsen, appearing in a charity live stream organized to support the UNICEF fund, spoke in detail about his joint training sessions with Uzbek grandmaster Nodirbek Abdusattorov, his intuition in chess, and his future plans, reports UzChess.

The Norwegian grandmaster noted that the sparring sessions with Abdusattorov helped him get rid of certain negative habits formed due to online blitz games and regain his form.

«Playing against one of the world's best brings you back to reality»

Carlsen sincerely admitted that the preparation process in collaboration with the leader of the Uzbek chess school brought him great benefits:

  • Returning to reality: "When you play across the board against one of the best chess players in the world, you return to reality a bit and start evaluating yourself critically," said the world's number 1 player;

  • Breaking harmful habits from internet blitz: Magnus explained that playing too many fast (blitz) games in a virtual space forms sloppy and inattentive habits in a chess player. Serious training with Abdusattorov played an important role in eliminating these shortcomings and restoring true classical concentration;

  • Personal relationship: Carlsen also noted that not only Nodirbek's high chess skills but also his human qualities left a very positive impression on his family, particularly his son.

Carlsen's formula for intuition and positional analysis

During the live stream, Magnus revealed his decision-making mechanisms at the board:

Number of options

Chess King's commentary

Diagnosis / Situation

1 candidate move

Seeing the most ideal decision intuitively

Full positional control and maximum comfort

2 or 3 options

Necessity for tactical and strategic calculations

Normal, uncompromising struggle state

4 or more options

Lack of a clear plan or confusion

«Means there is a serious problem in the position»

Carlsen also commented on the London System, which is traditionally considered simple in chess theory, emphasizing that this opening actually has much richer and more complex tactical layers than previously assumed.

World Championship in Istanbul: Has Carlsen made a decision?

One of the most important pieces of news for fans concerned the upcoming World Rapid and Blitz Championship.

The fact that the competition will be held in Istanbul, Turkey, has significantly increased the likelihood of his participation. Nevertheless, Magnus stated that he has not yet reached a 100 percent final decision on whether to make this trip.

Magnus CarlsenNodirbek AbdusattorovChessUNICEF
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Shuhrat Razzakov
«ZAMIN.UZ» editor

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