Famous American grandmaster and one of the world's most popular chess streamers, Hikaru Nakamura, in his latest YouTube channel appearance, discussed the future prospects of young Uzbek stars — Nodirbek Abdusattorov and Javokhir Sindarov, giving them high praise.

The performance of the Uzbek grandmasters, who have been astonishing the chess world by securing major victories in international arenas in recent years, was deemed worthy of the highest praise by Nakamura.

"These two guys are truly top-tier": Nakamura's thoughts

The American grandmaster emphasized that he has no doubts about the potential of the Uzbek chess players and that they could soon overcome one of the toughest barriers in chess history:

Insider assessment: "I truly believe that Nodirbek and Javokhir are top-level chess players. I have said this before, and I will say it again: I think both of them will have the opportunity to break the 2800 rating barrier at some point," said Nakamura;

Growth trend: The intense matches in recent tournaments and their uncompromising play against the world elite show that these opinions are not unfounded;

Experience of head-to-head encounters: Nakamura himself has faced the formidable tactical strikes and high pressure of Abdusattorov and Sindarov in international competitions several times and is well-acquainted with their playing style.

2800 Elo rating: Why is this threshold so important?

In the chess world, the 2800 Elo rating mark is not just a number; it is considered the "space" level of world chess:

Unofficial threshold of "Super Grandmasters": Reaching an Elo rating of 2800 is one of the most complex and rare historical achievements in chess history;

Only 14 chess players: Since the International Chess Federation (FIDE) introduced the official rating, only 14 chess players worldwide have managed to overcome this sparse and impassable barrier;

Circle of legends: This historic list of 14 is led by great chess kings such as Magnus Carlsen and Garry Kasparov.

If Nakamura's prediction comes true and Nodirbek Abdusattorov and Javokhir Sindarov manage to conquer this historic 2800 Elo peak, it will bring Uzbekistan's chess to an unparalleled and unprecedented height in the world.