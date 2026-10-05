Record uproar: Portugal head coach clarifies the reason for Ronaldo's departure

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Record uproar: Portugal head coach clarifies the reason for Ronaldo's departure

The strained relationship between Portugal national team head coach Jorge Jesus and team captain Cristiano Ronaldo has reached a new phase. Interviewed by Portugal's famous Record publication, the experienced specialist categorically denied all rumors about apologizing to the star forward, stating that he takes full responsibility for the decisions within the team.

Earlier, social media and several publications reported that the coach should apologize to Ronaldo to ease relations. However, Jesus maintained a principled stance on this matter.

“All of this is a lie: Why and from whom should I apologize?”

Denying the reports circulating in the press, Jorge Jesus commented on the course of events as follows:

“I will not apologize to anyone! The main issue that caused the whole situation was related to the player's warm-up routine.

As a coach, I take full responsibility for this decision and the incident that occurred. But why should I apologize? From whom? For which fault of mine? Everything written about me apologizing is a lie!”

Leaving the base and the threat of career termination

Recall that this disagreement escalated ahead of the away match against Denmark (4:2) as part of the 3rd matchday of the UEFA Nations League:

  • Leaving the camp: Despite the head coach's statements at the press conference that there were no problems in the team, Cristiano Ronaldo prematurely left the national team camp in Copenhagen in protest;

  • Rumors of career end: Portuguese media reported that following this incident, the 41-year-old legendary forward is seriously considering completely ending his career in the national team.

Two victories without Ronaldo and the reconciliation plan for November

Despite Cristiano's absence, Jorge Jesus's charges are fulfilling their important tournament task: the Portuguese first defeated Denmark 4:2, and then in the 4th matchday overcame Norway led by Erling Haaland 2:1, leading the group with a 100% result.

Nevertheless, the Portuguese Football Federation and the coaching staff do not intend to completely sever ties with the legendary captain:

  • Reconciliation dialogue: According to reports, Jorge Jesus has agreed to hold a face-to-face reconciliation meeting with Ronaldo in the coming days once the pressure subsides;

  • November squad: Provided that misunderstandings are resolved, the specialist plans to return Cristiano to the national team squad for the decisive UEFA Nations League matches to be held in November.

Jorge JesusCristiano RonaldoPortugal national teamUEFA Nations League
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Shuhrat Razzakov
«ZAMIN.UZ» editor

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