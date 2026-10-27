Sensational news: Has Cristiano reached an agreement with the coach and is he returning to the national team?

·59·Sport
Sensational news: Has Cristiano reached an agreement with the coach and is he returning to the national team?

Saudi Arabian club Al-Nassr forward and world football legend Cristiano Ronaldo may once again take the field in the Portugal national team jersey during the UEFA Nations League matches in November. This was reported by the influential Portuguese publication O Jogo, citing official sources.

According to the report, the 41-year-old veteran striker has been included in the extended squad for the national team's November training camp, despite recent disciplinary conflicts and sanctions from the federation.

Disqualification, fine, and conditions set for the coach

The star player's recent controversial incidents surrounding the national team have sparked major debates among fans:

  • 30-day suspension and symbolic fine: The Portuguese Football Federation had suspended the striker for 30 days and imposed a financial fine of 255 euros because he left the national team camp early without authorization;

  • Protest during Denmark and Norway matches: Ronaldo left the team's disposal ahead of the match against Denmark, and after not being fielded in the game against Norway, he openly stated that he had set several strict conditions for the national team head coach;

  • Extended squad: Despite all the disagreements, the coaching staff is including him, as well as Samu Costa and Chelsea winger Joao Felix, in the initial extended squad.

Important November tests awaiting Portugal

At this decisive stage of the Nations League, the Portuguese face two crucial encounters:

  • November 14 — Away against Denmark: An important match against the principal rival, the Denmark national team, for the group lead and a playoff spot;

  • November 17 — Match against Wales: In the second round of the November fixtures, the Portugal national team will host Wales;

  • Fans' eyes on Ronaldo: If the 41-year-old star makes the final squad, his return to the starting lineup as the national team captain will be the center of attention for fans.

Status of Ronaldo and the Portugal national team

Indicator

Details

Player

Cristiano Ronaldo (Al-Nassr)

Age

41 years old

Latest status

Included in the extended squad (source: O Jogo)

Previous penalty

30-day suspension and 255 euro fine by the federation

Teammates in the squad

Joao Felix, Samu Costa, and others

Upcoming matches

November 14 (vs Denmark), November 17 (vs Wales)

Cristiano RonaldoPortugal national football teamUEFA Nations LeagueAl-Nassr
Share:
Telegram channelFollow on Google
Shuhrat Razzakov
«ZAMIN.UZ» editor

Comments 0

Related news

Vidigal takes the coach's side in the conflict between Ronaldo and Jesus...Vidigal takes the coach's side in the conflict between Ronaldo and Jesus...11 October 21:21Record uproar: Portugal head coach clarifies the reason for Ronaldo's departureRecord uproar: Portugal head coach clarifies the reason for Ronaldo's departure5 October 11:55FPF head Pedro Proença puts an end to the Cristiano Ronaldo sagaFPF head Pedro Proença puts an end to the Cristiano Ronaldo saga11 October 09:02Is Neftchi Next? Cristiano Ronaldo Makes Statement After Al-Nassr VictoryIs Neftchi Next? Cristiano Ronaldo Makes Statement After Al-Nassr Victory10 October 14:37Ronaldo's mother reacts for the first time to her son's departure from the national teamRonaldo's mother reacts for the first time to her son's departure from the national team8 October 23:41Millions supported, but teammates didn't react to Ronaldo's sensational postMillions supported, but teammates didn't react to Ronaldo's sensational post8 October 18:43
AnnouncementsPartnership
Digitize your auto service: Don't lose customers with Bip Business
Digitize your auto service: Don't lose customers with Bip Business
Is it dangerous to write a number on a car window? Bip has found a new solution for drivers!
Is it dangerous to write a number on a car window? Bip has found a new solution for drivers!
8 Common Financial Mistakes: What to Avoid?
8 Common Financial Mistakes: What to Avoid?
Playmatch: Simplifying Operations for Pitch Owners
Playmatch: Simplifying Operations for Pitch Owners
Playmatch: All Necessary Football Services in One App
Playmatch: All Necessary Football Services in One App
How to choose a card for daily expenses?
How to choose a card for daily expenses?
Eldor Shomurodov Football Academy and TBC Bank: From childhood dreams to big football
Eldor Shomurodov Football Academy and TBC Bank: From childhood dreams to big football
Advantages of OSGOP insurance for drivers and carriers
Advantages of OSGOP insurance for drivers and carriers
Another creativity from Pure Milky: Every step - with love for dear people!
Another creativity from Pure Milky: Every step - with love for dear people!
Where should you work to increase your chances of getting a loan
Where should you work to increase your chances of getting a loan

Most read Sport news

Nakamura reacted to the $200,000 reward given to Uzbek chess players
Nakamura reacted to the $200,000 reward given to Uzbek chess players
«There will be a wedding»: Sindorov’s grandfather spoke about Assaubayeva
«There will be a wedding»: Sindorov’s grandfather spoke about Assaubayeva
Ronaldo's mother reacts for the first time to her son's departure from the national team
Ronaldo's mother reacts for the first time to her son's departure from the national team
Why are Western commentators failing to digest Bakhodir Jalolov's style?
Why are Western commentators failing to digest Bakhodir Jalolov's style?
Erling Haaland decided to leave Manchester City — his new destination revealed
Erling Haaland decided to leave Manchester City — his new destination revealed
"Manchester City" vs "PSG" match's weakest players announced
"Manchester City" vs "PSG" match's weakest players announced
«Constantly playing with Uzbekistan is lowering our reputation» — «Persepolis» coach
«Constantly playing with Uzbekistan is lowering our reputation» — «Persepolis» coach
Is the path open for Husanov? British press analyzes his future in Manchester
Is the path open for Husanov? British press analyzes his future in Manchester