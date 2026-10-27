Sensational news: Has Cristiano reached an agreement with the coach and is he returning to the national team?

Saudi Arabian club Al-Nassr forward and world football legend Cristiano Ronaldo may once again take the field in the Portugal national team jersey during the UEFA Nations League matches in November. This was reported by the influential Portuguese publication O Jogo, citing official sources.

According to the report, the 41-year-old veteran striker has been included in the extended squad for the national team's November training camp, despite recent disciplinary conflicts and sanctions from the federation.

Disqualification, fine, and conditions set for the coach

The star player's recent controversial incidents surrounding the national team have sparked major debates among fans:

30-day suspension and symbolic fine: The Portuguese Football Federation had suspended the striker for 30 days and imposed a financial fine of 255 euros because he left the national team camp early without authorization;

Protest during Denmark and Norway matches: Ronaldo left the team's disposal ahead of the match against Denmark, and after not being fielded in the game against Norway, he openly stated that he had set several strict conditions for the national team head coach;

Extended squad: Despite all the disagreements, the coaching staff is including him, as well as Samu Costa and Chelsea winger Joao Felix, in the initial extended squad.

Important November tests awaiting Portugal

At this decisive stage of the Nations League, the Portuguese face two crucial encounters:

November 14 — Away against Denmark: An important match against the principal rival, the Denmark national team, for the group lead and a playoff spot;

November 17 — Match against Wales: In the second round of the November fixtures, the Portugal national team will host Wales;

Fans' eyes on Ronaldo: If the 41-year-old star makes the final squad, his return to the starting lineup as the national team captain will be the center of attention for fans.

Status of Ronaldo and the Portugal national team