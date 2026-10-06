Lionel Messi to conclude his international career with Argentina

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Lionel Messi to conclude his international career with Argentina

Argentina national team captain Lionel Messi is preparing for the final match of his glorious 21-year international career. According to Goal.com, the 39-year-old legendary forward will wear the national jersey for the last time on Tuesday night at the Estadio Monumental in Buenos Aires in a match against Benin. This game is expected to be an emotional and unforgettable event for the global football community and millions of fans. This is reported by Goal.com reports.

At the Ezeiza training base, the team led by Lionel Scaloni completed their final tactical preparations. Not only current players but also famous compatriots from the past, including Pocho Lavezzi, were present at the team's final session to show their support and encouragement to the captain. A warm atmosphere and friendly spirit among the players were clearly evident during the training.

Currently, the experienced forward holds the absolute record for the national team with 125 goals in 207 appearances. He has the opportunity to further improve this tally in the ceremonial match against Benin. After training, Lionel Messi shared his emotions on his social media page, posting touching photos: "Special moments that I know I will miss..."

Squad changes and special kit

Several experienced members of the national team have returned to the squad ahead of the upcoming farewell match. Notably, Rodrigo De Paul, Nicolás Otamendi, Giovani Lo Celso, and Nicolás Tagliafico, who were rested in previous games, have rejoined the starting lineup. It was also confirmed that the suspended Leandro Paredes will support his captain from the stands.

However, there are also absences in the squad. Paulo Dybala and Nahuel Molina will not be able to participate in this match as their club, Roma, has prohibited them from traveling. For head coach Lionel Scaloni, this game is not only a farewell to a legend but also an important step in testing the next generation of players ahead of the upcoming tournament cycle.

The team will wear a specially designed kit for this match to properly honor their captain's immense legacy in international football. The kit features patterns of the Sun of May and laurel branches, symbolically celebrating the player's great contributions.

After the final whistle blows in Buenos Aires, the eight-time Ballon d'Or winner will focus his full attention on his career at Inter Miami in the USA. Scaloni and his charges will step into a new era without their leader.

Lionel MessiArgentinaFootballInter MiamiSport
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Jahongir Tursunov
«ZAMIN.UZ» editor

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