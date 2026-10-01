The secret of the contract valid until 2034: What will Haaland do if City faces sanctions?

The ongoing investigation into «Manchester City»'s financial breaches is raising various concerns and speculations in English football. Even if the "Citizens" face the harshest punishment and are expelled from the Premier League, none of the world's giants will be able to get the team's top scorer Erling Haaland for free.

According to exclusive information published by the British publication Football Insider, the management of the Manchester club has protected its star's contract from any unforeseen crises.

There is no rescue clause in the contract

The source clarifies that the 26-year-old Norwegian striker's employment contract does not contain a special clause allowing the agreement to be automatically or prematurely terminated in the event the club is relegated from the league.

This situation shatters the plans of Real Madrid, Barcelona, or other top clubs aiming to sign Haaland as a free agent:

No chance to leave for free: Any team wanting to see the striker in their squad will have to pay the huge buyout clause set by "City" in full.

Strategic deal until 2034: By signing a long-term contract with the Norwegian goalscorer valid until 2034, the "Citizens" have firmly guaranteed their financial and legal interests.

«City» realistically assesses the situation

At the same time, the club management well understands the moral side of the situation. If «Manchester City» is indeed relegated to a lower league, it is far from reality that the world's most expensive and top-tier striker would stay to play in the Championship or lower divisions to return the team to the elite.

However, the most important thing for the management is that the club will not lose its assets. Even in the event of expulsion from the championship, «Manchester City» will retain the full right to earn a record amount from the transfer of Erling Haaland.