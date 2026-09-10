A Bizarre Trick: How a Brazilian Athlete Secured Money from 11 Sponsors at Once

There have been many ways to celebrate victory in world sports, but an incident in Brazil left not only the stadium audience but the entire world's social media in laughter and awe. A Brazilian runner who climbed the podium turned the award ceremony into a real marketing show. Having signed contracts with 11 sponsors simultaneously, the entrepreneurial athlete wore all the jerseys layered on top of each other and, during the ceremony, took them off one by one to pose for each company. How did the athlete pull off this bizarre plan, why did his rivals burst into laughter on the podium, and how much did this step benefit him? At the end of the article, we reveal the main intrigue—all the details about this unusual way of fulfilling sponsorship obligations and the reality of athletes' lives behind it.

11 jerseys layered: An unexpected striptease show on the podium

Although the award ceremony started as usual, an unexpected event occurred in the following minutes:

11 deals at once: Before covering the distance and becoming a medalist, the Brazilian athlete signed advertising contracts with 11 different sponsors at once;

Strict condition: According to the agreement, for the sponsors to pay, the athlete had to be photographed on the podium wearing their branded kit and holding the prize;

The easiest solution: To avoid wasting time for each company and leaving no excuses, the runner wore all the jerseys and vests on top of each other and completed the race in that state.

“The sponsors' demand was clear — their brand must be visible. I chose the simplest and most honest way to fulfill all contracts equally,” the athlete commented on his actions.

Photographers' queue and the surprise of partners on the podium

During the ceremony, spectators near the podium and rivals could not hide their surprise:

Step-by-step undressing: The athlete stood before the photographers holding the trophy on the podium; after each shot, he took off the top jersey to reveal the next sponsor's kit underneath (Sicoob, Fisiopilates, MCR Run, etc.);

Even flags and banners: He didn't just change clothes; he also held special promotional banners for some sponsors and smiled professionally;

Rivals burst into laughter: While the other medalists standing side-by-side on the podium were initially confused, they couldn't stop laughing once they realized how funny and unique the situation was.

Another form of struggle in sports

The most important question that interested many internet users is whether this action was just a prank or the result of a real obligation. The most important conclusion is that, although this event seems humorous, behind it lies the financial hardship of low-income track and field athletes and their tireless work to make ends meet. The Brazilian runner valued every small sponsor to cover training and travel expenses and fulfilled his duty to all of them 100%. By taking off 11 jerseys one by one and guaranteeing the payment for all deals, this runner won the love and respect of millions of people around the world.

Do you think this action by the Brazilian athlete is true ingenuity and honest respect for sponsors, or is it against sports ethics to do this on the podium? Would it be right for our local athletes to use such unusual methods to find sponsors? Leave your thoughts in the comments and share this funny and instructive story from the world of sports with your loved ones!