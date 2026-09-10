A Bizarre Trick: How a Brazilian Athlete Secured Money from 11 Sponsors at Once

·91·Sport
A Bizarre Trick: How a Brazilian Athlete Secured Money from 11 Sponsors at Once

There have been many ways to celebrate victory in world sports, but an incident in Brazil left not only the stadium audience but the entire world's social media in laughter and awe. A Brazilian runner who climbed the podium turned the award ceremony into a real marketing show. Having signed contracts with 11 sponsors simultaneously, the entrepreneurial athlete wore all the jerseys layered on top of each other and, during the ceremony, took them off one by one to pose for each company. How did the athlete pull off this bizarre plan, why did his rivals burst into laughter on the podium, and how much did this step benefit him? At the end of the article, we reveal the main intrigue—all the details about this unusual way of fulfilling sponsorship obligations and the reality of athletes' lives behind it.

11 jerseys layered: An unexpected striptease show on the podium

Although the award ceremony started as usual, an unexpected event occurred in the following minutes:

  • 11 deals at once: Before covering the distance and becoming a medalist, the Brazilian athlete signed advertising contracts with 11 different sponsors at once;

  • Strict condition: According to the agreement, for the sponsors to pay, the athlete had to be photographed on the podium wearing their branded kit and holding the prize;

  • The easiest solution: To avoid wasting time for each company and leaving no excuses, the runner wore all the jerseys and vests on top of each other and completed the race in that state.

“The sponsors' demand was clear — their brand must be visible. I chose the simplest and most honest way to fulfill all contracts equally,” the athlete commented on his actions.

Photographers' queue and the surprise of partners on the podium

During the ceremony, spectators near the podium and rivals could not hide their surprise:

  • Step-by-step undressing: The athlete stood before the photographers holding the trophy on the podium; after each shot, he took off the top jersey to reveal the next sponsor's kit underneath (Sicoob, Fisiopilates, MCR Run, etc.);

  • Even flags and banners: He didn't just change clothes; he also held special promotional banners for some sponsors and smiled professionally;

  • Rivals burst into laughter: While the other medalists standing side-by-side on the podium were initially confused, they couldn't stop laughing once they realized how funny and unique the situation was.

Another form of struggle in sports

The most important question that interested many internet users is whether this action was just a prank or the result of a real obligation. The most important conclusion is that, although this event seems humorous, behind it lies the financial hardship of low-income track and field athletes and their tireless work to make ends meet. The Brazilian runner valued every small sponsor to cover training and travel expenses and fulfilled his duty to all of them 100%. By taking off 11 jerseys one by one and guaranteeing the payment for all deals, this runner won the love and respect of millions of people around the world.

Do you think this action by the Brazilian athlete is true ingenuity and honest respect for sponsors, or is it against sports ethics to do this on the podium? Would it be right for our local athletes to use such unusual methods to find sponsors? Leave your thoughts in the comments and share this funny and instructive story from the world of sports with your loved ones!

SportбразилияфутболҳомийликMarketingпранкспорт этикасисоциал медиа
Add Zamin.uz to GoogleRead "Zamin" on Telegram!
Shuhrat Razzakov
«ZAMIN.UZ» editor

Comments 0

Related news

A Fiery Night in the Octagon: Full Card and Main Event Revealed for Noche UFCA Fiery Night in the Octagon: Full Card and Main Event Revealed for Noche UFCToday, 08:06Fedor Emelianenko to Umar Nurmagomedov: "Only one winner leaves the cage!"Fedor Emelianenko to Umar Nurmagomedov: "Only one winner leaves the cage!"Today, 08:02Why Islam Makhachev Cannot Win a Third UFC TitleWhy Islam Makhachev Cannot Win a Third UFC TitleToday, 07:59Usyk's response to Fury: "I'm coming for you, mate"Usyk's response to Fury: "I'm coming for you, mate"Today, 07:12Major Sensation in Uzbek Boxing: Bakhodir Jalolov Overtakes Fury and Wilder in IBF RankingsMajor Sensation in Uzbek Boxing: Bakhodir Jalolov Overtakes Fury and Wilder in IBF RankingsToday, 07:09Uzbek boxer knocks out opponent in the first round in GermanyUzbek boxer knocks out opponent in the first round in GermanyToday, 07:04
AnnouncementsPartnership
8 Common Financial Mistakes: What to Avoid?
8 Common Financial Mistakes: What to Avoid?
Playmatch: Simplifying Operations for Pitch Owners
Playmatch: Simplifying Operations for Pitch Owners
Playmatch: All Necessary Football Services in One App
Playmatch: All Necessary Football Services in One App
How are investment decisions made in conditions of high uncertainty?
How are investment decisions made in conditions of high uncertainty?
How to choose a card for daily expenses?
How to choose a card for daily expenses?
Eldor Shomurodov Football Academy and TBC Bank: From childhood dreams to big football
Eldor Shomurodov Football Academy and TBC Bank: From childhood dreams to big football
Advantages of OSGOP insurance for drivers and carriers
Advantages of OSGOP insurance for drivers and carriers
Another creativity from Pure Milky: Every step - with love for dear people!
Another creativity from Pure Milky: Every step - with love for dear people!
Where should you work to increase your chances of getting a loan
Where should you work to increase your chances of getting a loan

Most read Sport news

Heartwarming moment: Abduqodir Husanov sends a video message to a Kazakhstan legend
Heartwarming moment: Abduqodir Husanov sends a video message to a Kazakhstan legend
Islom Ismoilov speaks out after Neftchi's humiliating defeat in Qarshi
Islom Ismoilov speaks out after Neftchi's humiliating defeat in Qarshi
Ronaldo said 'Drink water' — Coca-Cola lost $4 billion
Ronaldo said 'Drink water' — Coca-Cola lost $4 billion
“The debate is over, Ronaldo won!” Piers Morgan makes sharp statement after Messi's departure
“The debate is over, Ronaldo won!” Piers Morgan makes sharp statement after Messi's departure
Details: Eldor Shomurodov's sensational transfer to Turkey halted
Details: Eldor Shomurodov's sensational transfer to Turkey halted
“Give me a tougher opponent!”: Michael Page after the fight with Nursulton Ruziboev
“Give me a tougher opponent!”: Michael Page after the fight with Nursulton Ruziboev
A Benefit in a New Role: Behruz Karimov Impresses for Lugano
A Benefit in a New Role: Behruz Karimov Impresses for Lugano
After Abduqodir Khusanov: Lens Target Another Uzbek Star
After Abduqodir Khusanov: Lens Target Another Uzbek Star