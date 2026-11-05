A serious test: The White Wolves' November opponents and match times have been announced

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A serious test: The White Wolves' November opponents and match times have been announced

The Uzbekistan national team will take the field for two prestigious and uncompromising international friendly matches during the official FIFA dates in November. Our representatives, led by world football legend and head coach Fabio Cannavaro, will test their strength against the national teams of Russia and Saudi Arabia between November 9 and 17.

These matches will serve as a serious test for the "White Wolves" and an important stage to once again evaluate the potential of the squad.

Central match in Tashkent: Confrontation with Russia at Pakhtakor

Our national team will hold its first November test in front of its own fans:

  • Opponent and venue: On November 12, the Uzbekistan national team will host the Russian national team at the central Pakhtakor stadium in the capital;

  • Kick-off time: The match will start at 20:00 Tashkent time. An uncompromising and intense confrontation awaits the fans in the capital.

Doha trip: Match against Saudi Arabia at Jassim bin Hamad

The second international match will be organized in Qatar as a neutral venue:

  • Away test: On November 17, our representatives will face one of Asia's leading giants, the Saudi Arabia national team, at the famous Jassim bin Hamad stadium in Doha, the capital of Qatar;

  • Match time: This encounter will begin at 20:30 Tashkent time.

For Fabio Cannavaro's charges, these two central matches are of great importance for refining tactical styles and testing new names ahead of future major tournaments and important official matches.

Uzbekistan national teamFabio CannavaroPakhtakor stadiumFIFA dates
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Shuhrat Razzakov
«ZAMIN.UZ» editor

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