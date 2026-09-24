«Asian Derby in Fergana»: All the intrigues ahead of the clash between Uzbekistan and Iran

On the evening of September 24, the city of Fergana will become the center of attention of all Asian football: at 19:00 Tashkent time, a sensational international friendly match between the national teams of Uzbekistan and Iran will kick off at the «Istiqlol» stadium. Officiating this principled match has been entrusted to a refereeing crew headed by the well-known and reputable Russian FIFA referee Kirill Levnikov. Playing for the first time since the historic World Cup held on the green fields of North America in the summer, this match is of utmost importance for Fabio Cannavaro's charges. Concluding the post-world-cup official break, the «white wolves» will face three major tests against Iran, Syria, and South Korea until the end of 2026.

For Cannavaro's team, which has suffered 4 defeats in its last 5 matches, the clash in Fergana is an ideal opportunity to put an end to the unpleasant streak and demonstrate the power of the renewed squad. The inclusion in the national team camp of core stars like Abdukodir Husanov, Eldor Shomurodov, and Abbosbek Fayzullayev, alongside young legionnaires shining in the leagues of Switzerland, Belgium, Russia, and Azerbaijan such as Behruz Karimov, Mahmud Mahamadjonov, Umarali Rahmonaliyev, Jakhongir Orozov, and Muhammadali Orinboyev, has driven fan interest to its peak. Opponent Iran is considered a solid team that drew with Egypt, Belgium, and New Zealand in the World Cup group stage, bringing its unbeaten streak to 6 matches (they play Russia on September 29).

So, will the Persians, who have not lost to Uzbekistan in 6 head-to-head matches, be stopped in Fergana? What results will Cannavaro's young legionnaires show, and who holds the upper hand in the history of 18 encounters?

«Levnikov's whistle, European legionnaires, and 6-match draws»: 5 key points of the match

The most important facts and details ahead of the central match in Fergana:

Kickoff at 19:00 in Fergana: The first international test after the World Cup will take place in Fergana on September 24;

Under the supervision of Kirill Levnikov: The match will be handled by a crew headed by Russia's top-category referee Kirill Levnikov;

Cannavaro's plan to break the unpleasant streak: Having lost four times in the last five matches, our national team aims to put a full stop to the losing streak;

Desant of young legionnaires: Alongside Husanov, Shomurodov, and Fayzullayev, players performing in Belgium, Switzerland, and Russia—Karimov, Orozov, Mahamadjonov, and Orinboyev—have joined;

Iran's 6-match unbeaten run: Having drawn with Belgium and Egypt at the World Cup, the Iranians have not been defeated in their last 6 matches, but they have also failed to beat Uzbekistan in their last 6 head-to-head encounters.

Uzbekistan — Iran: History of head-to-head meetings and comparison of current team conditions

Analysis of the opponents' statistics and important indicators consisting of 18 matches:

Indicators and aspects Uzbekistan national team Iran national team Head coach of the team Fabio Cannavaro (Italy) Amir Ghalenoei (Iran) Total number of head-to-head matches (18) 2 wins, 6 draws 10 wins (overall dominance) Balance in friendly matches (6) 0 wins, 2 draws 4 wins Last head-to-head encounter (18.11.2025) Regular time 0:0, win on penalties Regular time 0:0, defeat on penalties Trend in the last 6 head-to-head games Has not lost to Iran (5 draws) Has failed to beat Uzbekistan Goal dynamics (last 2 matches) Has not conceded a goal from Iran Has not been able to score against Uzbekistan Sporting form in recent matches 4 defeats in the last 5 matches Unbeaten streak in the last 6 matches

Football expertise and tactical analysis: What to expect from the match in Fergana?

Conclusions of international sports analysts and football experts:

«Draws syndrome» and low-scoring pragmatism: Exactly five of the last six matches between Uzbekistan and Iran have ended in draws, while in the last two games only a single goal has been scored; since both teams are extremely disciplined and physically strong in defense, an open and high-scoring football match is not expected in Fergana, but rather a tough positional struggle in the midfield;

Cannavaro's European tactical adaptation: The Italian specialist is rapidly involving youth active in European championships into the squad; Abdukodir Husanov («Lens») in defense, Abbosbek Fayzullayev in midfield, and Eldor Shomurodov («Roma») in attack are considered the main core orchestrating the game; their connection with the new young legionnaires will be key in overcoming Iran's physical pressure;

The Kirill Levnikov factor: Matches between Iran and Uzbekistan are always rich in high passions, rough fouls, and clashes; the appointment of the strict Russian referee serves to curb any emotions on the field and ensure fair play;

Psychological impulse and foundation for the future: Ahead of the difficult friendly matches against Syria and South Korea at the end of 2026, defeating an experienced and undefeated opponent like Iran will grant Cannavaro's project a large credit of trust before the fans and management.

Today on the green pitch of Fergana, two major giants of Asian football will wage a true tactical battle not only for the result, but also for prestige on the continent.

In your opinion, will Fabio Cannavaro's charges be able to put an end to Iran's 6-match unbeaten run in the Fergana clash? Whose action (Shomurodov, Fayzullayev, or Husanov) do you think will decide the fate of the match? Leave your personal predictions in the comments and share the article dedicated to the most important post-World Cup Asian derby with all football enthusiasts!