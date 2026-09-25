Erling Haaland's unique instinct: Norway coach praises the striker

Norway national team head coach Ståle Solbakken has specifically acknowledged the unique ability and goal-scoring instinct of the team's star striker, Erling Haaland. After the match against Denmark, the Manchester City forward brought his tally for the national team to 64 goals in 56 appearances. This figure represents an absolute record level of efficiency in the modern football world and continues to amaze experts. This is reported by Goal.com reports .

According to information released by Goal.com, after the UEFA Nations League matches, the head coach commented on his player's actions, emphasizing that his innate talent is unique to a level that cannot be taught through training alone. While analysts often focus on the player's physical superiority and high speed, Solbakken believes there is another mysterious factor behind his success.

Innate instinct and intuition superior to tactics

In an interview with TV2, the Norway coach explained that Haaland's movements on the pitch are based not just on tactical instructions, but on internal intuition and biological traits. Pointing to his head and nose, the coach indicated that the ability to anticipate where the ball will land must be innate to the individual.

According to Solbakken, the 24-year-old former Borussia Dortmund player operates at a special frequency in the opponent's penalty area. The main aspect that sets him apart from other players is precisely this unexplainable, nature-given unique goal-scoring sense.

Haaland defies the coach's instructions

One of the interesting situations during the game occurred between set-piece coach Pål Fjelde and Erling Haaland. During the break, the striker asked Fjelde whether the ball should be delivered low or high. Despite the coach explicitly ordering a low delivery, Haaland acted on his own intuition and preferred to lift the ball high.

Fjelde noted that while he had identified certain opportunities while studying the Denmark national team's defensive structure, many factors had to align perfectly to execute them. Nevertheless, the decisions made by players like Haaland, based on their self-confidence, can often lead to unexpected results.

As Erling Haaland continues to break records at both club and national team levels, his physical condition and ability to read the game are becoming a headache for any opposing defense. The star striker's movements are expected to remain the center of attention in Norway's upcoming matches.