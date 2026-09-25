Stale Solbakken concerned about Erling Haaland's physical condition

Norway national team head coach Stale Solbakken has stated that Manchester City star Erling Haaland is under excessive strain and will soon need a rest. The manager, who announced the squad for the upcoming UEFA Nations League matches, did not hide his serious concerns regarding the player's physical and mental state. This is reported by Goal.com reports.

According to reports from ixbt.com and other international sports sources, the current season's calendar is extremely congested, which is inevitably affecting the general condition of players. Erling Haaland openly admitted on his personal YouTube channel that the lack of traditional training camps and preparation during the long break after the World Cup caused him mental difficulties.

An important meeting between coaches

Norway boss Stale Solbakken traveled to England to protect his star player and met with Manchester City manager Enzo Maresca. The parties discussed in detail the issue of reducing the striker's workload this season and preserving his health.

During the meeting, both experts reached a consensus on the need to provide the player with strategic rest in the future. Specifically, it is planned to create opportunities for Erling Haaland to rest during domestic League Cup matches.

Winter months are a decisive period

Stale Solbakken noted that the end of the year and the beginning of winter are expected to be the most painful and challenging months for the striker. Therefore, mutual cooperation and understanding between the club and the national team are of great importance.

"November, December, and January are the periods when he really needs rest," said the Norway national team coach. The expert added that the player's current form is good, but at some point during the season, he must be given a break.

Congested calendar and its consequences

It is reported that due to the holidays after the World Cup and changes in the calendar, the 26-year-old striker had just over four weeks of vacation and returned to the Manchester club on August 11. According to him, for the first time in his career, he had to enter official matches directly without traditional pre-season training.

Currently, the extreme congestion of the modern football calendar poses a serious threat to the health of players. That is why the coaching staff has started acting in advance to protect Erling Haaland from injuries during the decisive phase of the season and ensure his consistent performance.