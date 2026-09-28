Nations League: Portugal defeats Norway

According to Goal.com, in a key Nations League match, the Portugal national team defeated Norway 2-1 away from home. The clash at the Ullevaal Stadion in Oslo was intense, marked by the visitors' victory and the end of the hosts' long unbeaten home streak. This win ensures the Portuguese continue their unbeaten run in the tournament. This is reported by Goal.com reporting .

The game started at a high tempo. João Neves, celebrating his birthday, came close to scoring in the 13th minute, but his header went over the crossbar. The hosts responded with threats through Erling Haaland, but Diogo Costa saved his team in the initial situation.

João Félix opens the scoring and solid defensive play

In the 17th minute, Portugal took the lead. Receiving the ball on the edge of the penalty area, João Félix finished calmly to find the net. Throughout the first half, Norway pushed to equalize. Notably, Ruben Dias heroically blocked a close-range effort from his Manchester City teammate Erling Haaland.

The Portuguese defensive line and goalkeeper Diogo Costa saved the team in several difficult situations. Despite the hosts' pressure in the first half, Jorge Jesus's side maintained their lead going into the break.

Erling Haaland's goal and a fatal error

At the start of the second half, Norway achieved their goal. In the 51st minute, Erling Haaland capitalized on a scramble in the penalty area to put the ball in the net. This was his 65th goal in 57 international appearances, and he has now scored in 16 of his last 17 official matches.

However, the hosts' joy was short-lived. In the 54th minute, goalkeeper Ørjan Nyland made a grave error, passing the ball directly to Gonçalo Ramos. The AC Milan striker took advantage of the gift, slotting the ball into the empty net to score Portugal's winner.