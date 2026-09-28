Nations League: Portugal defeats Norway

·28·Sport
Nations League: Portugal defeats Norway

According to Goal.com, in a key Nations League match, the Portugal national team defeated Norway 2-1 away from home. The clash at the Ullevaal Stadion in Oslo was intense, marked by the visitors' victory and the end of the hosts' long unbeaten home streak. This win ensures the Portuguese continue their unbeaten run in the tournament. This is reported by Goal.com reporting .

The game started at a high tempo. João Neves, celebrating his birthday, came close to scoring in the 13th minute, but his header went over the crossbar. The hosts responded with threats through Erling Haaland, but Diogo Costa saved his team in the initial situation.

João Félix opens the scoring and solid defensive play

In the 17th minute, Portugal took the lead. Receiving the ball on the edge of the penalty area, João Félix finished calmly to find the net. Throughout the first half, Norway pushed to equalize. Notably, Ruben Dias heroically blocked a close-range effort from his Manchester City teammate Erling Haaland.

The Portuguese defensive line and goalkeeper Diogo Costa saved the team in several difficult situations. Despite the hosts' pressure in the first half, Jorge Jesus's side maintained their lead going into the break.

Erling Haaland's goal and a fatal error

At the start of the second half, Norway achieved their goal. In the 51st minute, Erling Haaland capitalized on a scramble in the penalty area to put the ball in the net. This was his 65th goal in 57 international appearances, and he has now scored in 16 of his last 17 official matches.

However, the hosts' joy was short-lived. In the 54th minute, goalkeeper Ørjan Nyland made a grave error, passing the ball directly to Gonçalo Ramos. The AC Milan striker took advantage of the gift, slotting the ball into the empty net to score Portugal's winner.

Nations LeaguePortugalNorwayErling HaalandFootball
Share:
Telegram channelFollow on Google
Jahongir Tursunov
«ZAMIN.UZ» editor

Comments 0

Related news

Cristiano Ronaldo and Erling Haaland to clash in UEFA Nations LeagueCristiano Ronaldo and Erling Haaland to clash in UEFA Nations LeagueYesterday 18:36Erling Haaland removed from press conference due to Manchester City financial scandalErling Haaland removed from press conference due to Manchester City financial scandal26 September 01:10Brian Riemer: Erling Haaland is the best striker in the worldBrian Riemer: Erling Haaland is the best striker in the world25 September 16:36Erling Haaland Surpasses Ronaldo and Secures Victory for NorwayErling Haaland Surpasses Ronaldo and Secures Victory for Norway25 September 01:54Brian Riemer comments on rumors about Erling Haaland's trialBrian Riemer comments on rumors about Erling Haaland's trial24 September 09:38Stale Solbakken discusses Erling Haaland's future during Manchester City meetingStale Solbakken discusses Erling Haaland's future during Manchester City meeting15 September 17:31
AnnouncementsPartnership
8 Common Financial Mistakes: What to Avoid?
8 Common Financial Mistakes: What to Avoid?
Playmatch: Simplifying Operations for Pitch Owners
Playmatch: Simplifying Operations for Pitch Owners
Playmatch: All Necessary Football Services in One App
Playmatch: All Necessary Football Services in One App
How to choose a card for daily expenses?
How to choose a card for daily expenses?
Eldor Shomurodov Football Academy and TBC Bank: From childhood dreams to big football
Eldor Shomurodov Football Academy and TBC Bank: From childhood dreams to big football
Advantages of OSGOP insurance for drivers and carriers
Advantages of OSGOP insurance for drivers and carriers
Another creativity from Pure Milky: Every step - with love for dear people!
Another creativity from Pure Milky: Every step - with love for dear people!
Where should you work to increase your chances of getting a loan
Where should you work to increase your chances of getting a loan

Most read Sport news

Former Manchester United scout reveals sensational secret about Abduqodir Husanov
Former Manchester United scout reveals sensational secret about Abduqodir Husanov
Cristiano Ronaldo suffers his biggest defeat in Saudi Arabia
Cristiano Ronaldo suffers his biggest defeat in Saudi Arabia
Manchester City issued an official reaction to Uzbekistan's victory over Iran
Manchester City issued an official reaction to Uzbekistan's victory over Iran
Iranian press in shock: A genuine tactical masterclass from Cannavaro and a disgraceful 7-match streak
Iranian press in shock: A genuine tactical masterclass from Cannavaro and a disgraceful 7-match streak
Islom Ismoilov speaks out after Neftchi's humiliating defeat in Qarshi
Islom Ismoilov speaks out after Neftchi's humiliating defeat in Qarshi
Ronaldo said 'Drink water' — Coca-Cola lost $4 billion
Ronaldo said 'Drink water' — Coca-Cola lost $4 billion
"We lived in the same house": Kazakh forward reveals the whole truth about Abdukodir Khusanov
"We lived in the same house": Kazakh forward reveals the whole truth about Abdukodir Khusanov
Abdukodir Husanov leaves the pitch under applause from Manchester City fans
Abdukodir Husanov leaves the pitch under applause from Manchester City fans