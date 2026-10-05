Brian Riemer compares Rasmus Hojlund to Erling Haaland

Denmark national team head coach Brian Riemer has praised the importance of striker Rasmus Hojlund to the national side, comparing him to Manchester City star Erling Haaland. According to Goal.com, the 23-year-old forward scored the decisive goal in the Nations League match against Wales, securing a vital victory for his team and confirming his excellent form. This is reported by Goal.com .

In a tense encounter in Cardiff, Rasmus Hojlund converted a penalty against the hosts to secure the win for Denmark. This goal marks the striker's third in his last four games, a record that puts him on par with the stats of Norwegian superstar Erling Haaland.

Hojlund's role in the team and the coach's recognition

In an interview with TV2 Sport after the match, head coach Brian Riemer praised his player and highlighted his significance to the squad. According to him, while Norwegians might favor their own star, for Denmark, Rasmus is a figure of equal importance to Haaland.

Hojlund's recent success has impressed not only the coach but also his teammates. Defender Rasmus Nissen Kristensen noted in an interview that the striker has achieved significant physical and technical growth, describing him as a true predator on the pitch.

Psychological battle and penalty practice

During the match against Wales, goalkeeper Danny Ward tried to distract the striker before the 12-yard spot-kick, but Rasmus Hojlund kept his composure and found the back of the net. After the game, the player admitted that he specifically trains for such high-pressure situations.

The striker emphasized that responding to goalkeepers' mind games and psychological pressure by scoring with a cool-headed look is an integral part of football. He added that he is not afraid to take responsibility for penalties and continues to work hard on this aspect of his game.