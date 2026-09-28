Portuguese coach includes Norway in Europe's top five

·44·Sport
Portuguese coach includes Norway in Europe's top five

In an exciting UEFA Nations League match, the Portugal national team secured a 2-1 away victory against Norway. This result ensures the reigning champions lead Group A4 with a three-point cushion. After the match, the Portuguese manager praised the opponent's potential, ranking them among the continent's elite teams, reports Goal.com. reports .

In an interview with Sport TV, the experienced coach noted that the match at Ullevaal Stadion in Oslo was played with high intensity. According to him, winning in such difficult away conditions demonstrates the team's character and tactical discipline. The Portugal national team remains unbeaten following their opening round victory against Wales.

Erling Haaland and the defensive challenge

It is no secret that Erling Haaland was the focal point of the match. The Portugal head coach highlighted the opposing striker's physical strength and ability to score at any second. In his view, the Norwegians possess not only individual talents but also a cohesive team game, making them one of the five strongest national teams in Europe today.

Order in the defensive line and closing down the center became the key to victory. The coach explained that the vigilance of center-backs Renato Veiga and Rúben Dias, along with the reliable play of João Palhinha and Rúben Neves in the holding midfield, helped limit Haaland's opportunities. Although Haaland managed six shots inside the penalty area, scoring one, the overall plan proved successful.

Tactical changes and victory

Second-half goals from João Félix and Gonçalo Ramos neutralized Erling Haaland's response. This win further solidified Portugal's position in the group. The coach explained that the late substitutions, including bringing on Bernardo Silva, were not intended to sit back but to keep the opponent off balance.

The specialist also reminded that every match in the Nations League requires serious responsibility, leaving no room for experimentation. Celebrating their second consecutive victory, the Portugal national team is moving forward confidently. Despite the defeat, the Norwegians earned praise from experts for their worthy performance.

PortugalNorwayErling HaalandNations LeagueFootball
Share:
Telegram channelFollow on Google
Jahongir Tursunov
«ZAMIN.UZ» editor

Comments 0

Related news

Nations League: Portugal defeats NorwayNations League: Portugal defeats NorwayToday 02:19Cristiano Ronaldo and Erling Haaland to clash in UEFA Nations LeagueCristiano Ronaldo and Erling Haaland to clash in UEFA Nations LeagueYesterday 18:36Stale Solbakken protects Erling Haaland from financial scandalsStale Solbakken protects Erling Haaland from financial scandalsYesterday 17:31Erling Haaland removed from press conference due to Manchester City financial scandalErling Haaland removed from press conference due to Manchester City financial scandal26 September 01:10Brian Riemer: Erling Haaland is the best striker in the worldBrian Riemer: Erling Haaland is the best striker in the world25 September 16:36Erling Haaland Surpasses Ronaldo and Secures Victory for NorwayErling Haaland Surpasses Ronaldo and Secures Victory for Norway25 September 01:54
AnnouncementsPartnership
8 Common Financial Mistakes: What to Avoid?
8 Common Financial Mistakes: What to Avoid?
Playmatch: Simplifying Operations for Pitch Owners
Playmatch: Simplifying Operations for Pitch Owners
Playmatch: All Necessary Football Services in One App
Playmatch: All Necessary Football Services in One App
How to choose a card for daily expenses?
How to choose a card for daily expenses?
Eldor Shomurodov Football Academy and TBC Bank: From childhood dreams to big football
Eldor Shomurodov Football Academy and TBC Bank: From childhood dreams to big football
Advantages of OSGOP insurance for drivers and carriers
Advantages of OSGOP insurance for drivers and carriers
Another creativity from Pure Milky: Every step - with love for dear people!
Another creativity from Pure Milky: Every step - with love for dear people!
Where should you work to increase your chances of getting a loan
Where should you work to increase your chances of getting a loan

Most read Sport news

Former Manchester United scout reveals sensational secret about Abduqodir Husanov
Former Manchester United scout reveals sensational secret about Abduqodir Husanov
Cristiano Ronaldo suffers his biggest defeat in Saudi Arabia
Cristiano Ronaldo suffers his biggest defeat in Saudi Arabia
Manchester City issued an official reaction to Uzbekistan's victory over Iran
Manchester City issued an official reaction to Uzbekistan's victory over Iran
Iranian press in shock: A genuine tactical masterclass from Cannavaro and a disgraceful 7-match streak
Iranian press in shock: A genuine tactical masterclass from Cannavaro and a disgraceful 7-match streak
Islom Ismoilov speaks out after Neftchi's humiliating defeat in Qarshi
Islom Ismoilov speaks out after Neftchi's humiliating defeat in Qarshi
Ronaldo said 'Drink water' — Coca-Cola lost $4 billion
Ronaldo said 'Drink water' — Coca-Cola lost $4 billion
"We lived in the same house": Kazakh forward reveals the whole truth about Abdukodir Khusanov
"We lived in the same house": Kazakh forward reveals the whole truth about Abdukodir Khusanov
Abdukodir Husanov leaves the pitch under applause from Manchester City fans
Abdukodir Husanov leaves the pitch under applause from Manchester City fans