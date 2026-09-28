Portuguese coach includes Norway in Europe's top five

In an exciting UEFA Nations League match, the Portugal national team secured a 2-1 away victory against Norway. This result ensures the reigning champions lead Group A4 with a three-point cushion. After the match, the Portuguese manager praised the opponent's potential, ranking them among the continent's elite teams, reports Goal.com. reports .

In an interview with Sport TV, the experienced coach noted that the match at Ullevaal Stadion in Oslo was played with high intensity. According to him, winning in such difficult away conditions demonstrates the team's character and tactical discipline. The Portugal national team remains unbeaten following their opening round victory against Wales.

Erling Haaland and the defensive challenge

It is no secret that Erling Haaland was the focal point of the match. The Portugal head coach highlighted the opposing striker's physical strength and ability to score at any second. In his view, the Norwegians possess not only individual talents but also a cohesive team game, making them one of the five strongest national teams in Europe today.

Order in the defensive line and closing down the center became the key to victory. The coach explained that the vigilance of center-backs Renato Veiga and Rúben Dias, along with the reliable play of João Palhinha and Rúben Neves in the holding midfield, helped limit Haaland's opportunities. Although Haaland managed six shots inside the penalty area, scoring one, the overall plan proved successful.

Tactical changes and victory

Second-half goals from João Félix and Gonçalo Ramos neutralized Erling Haaland's response. This win further solidified Portugal's position in the group. The coach explained that the late substitutions, including bringing on Bernardo Silva, were not intended to sit back but to keep the opponent off balance.

The specialist also reminded that every match in the Nations League requires serious responsibility, leaving no room for experimentation. Celebrating their second consecutive victory, the Portugal national team is moving forward confidently. Despite the defeat, the Norwegians earned praise from experts for their worthy performance.