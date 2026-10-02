Renato Veiga refuses to comment on Cristiano Ronaldo controversy

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Renato Veiga refuses to comment on Cristiano Ronaldo controversy

Although the Portugal national team secured an important victory against Denmark in the Nations League, the main focus after the match shifted to an unexpected internal conflict and the subsequent silence. The Portuguese Football Federation strictly prohibited defender Renato Veiga from commenting to the media regarding the situation involving team captain Cristiano Ronaldo. This is reported by Goal.com reports .

The Portuguese, who won 4-2 in Copenhagen, managed to wash away the memory of their painful quarter-final defeat. However, the veteran striker's departure from the camp following disagreements with head coach Jorge Jesus has strained the atmosphere in the dressing room. It turned out that the 41-year-old forward, unhappy with being benched again, left the headquarters just 24 hours before the match.

Speaking to representatives in the mixed zone after the game, central defender Renato Veiga initially focused on the team's overall performance. The young player, who partnered Ruben Dias, praised the difficult victory on the opponent's turf: "It was a perfect team performance on a very tough pitch and against a difficult opponent," he emphasized.

Strict media ban and Veiga's response

However, the journalists' persistent questions about the controversy surrounding Cristiano Ronaldo put the defender in a difficult position. After glancing at a press officer from the Federation, the player explained that he was not authorized to disclose the situation. "I am very close to Cristiano Ronaldo and he knows how much I value him, but I have received instructions that speaking on this topic is prohibited," he admitted to the reporters.

Nevertheless, the defender, born in 2003, who has played the full 90 minutes in all three matches under the new coaching staff, expressed his loyalty to his national team duties. According to him, defending the honor of Portugal is the greatest privilege for every footballer, and he is ready to give his all every time he steps onto the pitch.

Noting that the tactics under Jorge Jesus are gradually paying off, Veiga added that the team is moving forward. The national team is now focusing on the final match of the international break, but how this tension in the dressing room will affect the team's future matches is sparking great interest in the football community.

Renato VeigaCristiano RonaldoPortugalNations LeagueFootball
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Jahongir Tursunov
«ZAMIN.UZ» editor

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