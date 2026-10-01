Cristiano Ronaldo leaves the Portugal national team camp

Portugal national team captain Cristiano Ronaldo has unexpectedly and sensationally left the national team camp. According to reports from Marca, the player made this decision following a sharp conflict with head coach Jorge Jesus and promised to reveal the full truth about the situation in the near future. This is reported by Goal.com reports .

This tension arose ahead of the crucial Nations League match against Denmark. It is reported that the conflict was sparked by the head coach's decisions following the 2-1 victory over Norway. In that match, Cristiano Ronaldo was left on the bench and did not play.

Dissatisfaction on the bench and the coach's stance

In the match against Norway, head coach Jorge Jesus gave opportunities to Joao Felix and Goncalo Ramos in the attacking line, and both players managed to get their names on the scoresheet. Despite the intensity of the second half, Ronaldo was not brought on and headed straight to the dressing room as soon as the match ended.

The situation escalated further during the post-match press conference and following emergency talks with the leadership of the Portuguese Football Federation. Head coach Jorge Jesus demonstrated his firm stance when speaking to the press, emphasizing that every player must obey his decisions.

Cristiano Ronaldo's statement

As the conflict intensified, Cristiano Ronaldo released a special statement via his social media page, addressing his future with the national team and the reasons for his departure. He confirmed that he made the decision following the head coach's press conference and a conversation with the federation president.

“After the head coach’s press conference and my conversation with the president of the Portuguese Football Federation, I decided to leave the national team camp,” the forward wrote. In his statement, he emphasized his lifelong loyalty to the national team and added that he would reveal the whole truth in due course.

“In time, I will tell all Portuguese people the truth about why I left the national team. For now, it is time to wish Portugal and all my teammates nothing but the best of luck,” the player concluded. Now, experts are focused on how the team will perform without their captain ahead of important matches.