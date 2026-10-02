After a resounding victory over Denmark, the Portugal national team continues to move confidently toward its goals, despite the noise surrounding Cristiano Ronaldo. According to Goal.com, the Portugal vs. Denmark match held in Copenhagen as part of the UEFA Nations League ended in a 4-2 score, further strengthening the team's position in its group. This is reported by Goal.com reports .

Before the match, the main focus was on the unexpected events involving 41-year-old captain Cristiano Ronaldo. According to the source, the experienced striker left the national team camp on Wednesday after learning he would be benched for the second consecutive game. Nevertheless, the tense situation and media frenzy did not distract the team from the game.

Confident play on the pitch and Ramos's contribution

Gonçalo Ramos, who brilliantly led the national team's attack, scored a goal and assisted another. His unique style of play and effective actions made the absence of the veteran striker almost unnoticeable. In an interview with RTP after the match, Ramos openly stated that the team did not suffer from external factors.

"This situation did not affect us," the striker said. "External problems cannot overshadow the importance of today's match. We want to win every game, and today we did exactly that." The result ensured that the Portuguese continue their unbeaten streak under new head coach Jorge Jesus.

Tactical changes under the new coach

Gonçalo Ramos attributed the positive changes in the team to the head coach's tactical ideas and playing style. According to him, the new manager has instilled clearer concepts in the team and simplified the players' roles on the pitch. The high level of mutual understanding in defense and attack is paying off.

"The new coach is helping us a lot," the player added. "We have clear ideas; we know exactly where each teammate should be, both in defense and attack. I really like playing in this style; it fits my characteristics perfectly." Winning the ball back in the opponent's half and creating dangerous situations are becoming key factors bringing the team victory.

Jorge Jesus also emphasized in his post-match statement that the atmosphere within the team is healthy, putting an end to the controversial situation. As a result, the Portugal national team is entering a new phase, proving in practice that it can perform successfully even without its star player.