Cristiano Ronaldo urged to retire from international football

Portugal and Al-Nassr forward Cristiano Ronaldo is once again at the center of criticism. Like many experts in the football world, former Liverpool and Fulham defender John Arne Riise has called on the legendary player to step down from the international stage. He believes the 41-year-old striker can no longer contribute to his team at the highest level. This is reported by Goal.com reports .

According to Goal.com, the former Norwegian international described Ronaldo's participation in the World Cup as "disappointing." Riise accused former Portugal coach Roberto Martinez of mismanaging the situation and prioritizing personal ambitions over the team's interests. He stated that Ronaldo's presence in the squad limits the team's tactical flexibility.

Is it time to make way for the new generation?

"I know the Portugal coach loves Ronaldo, but the whole situation at the World Cup was very sad. At one point he can't score, then after a goal or two he says he's back, and then he disappears again. Martinez should have shown determination and put the team above the individual," Riise said in an interview with BestBettingSites.

Riise also touched on the physical demands of modern football. According to him, all 11 players on the pitch must fight and run tirelessly. With the exception of players like Lionel Messi, Ronaldo can no longer maintain such a high tempo. This, instead of strengthening the Portugal national team, is weakening its game.

Regarding the Euro 2028 tournament, the Norwegian expert is skeptical about Ronaldo's participation. He believes the legendary striker should end his international career now and make room for young, talented players. This could be an important step for the future development of Portuguese football.

As a reminder, Portugal's World Cup run ended with a defeat to Spain in the Round of 16. After that match, Cristiano Ronaldo left the pitch in tears. Nevertheless, the Al-Nassr star emphasized that he would not make a hasty decision about his future and would consider everything with his family.

Currently, Ronaldo holds the record for the most international goals. However, debates regarding the physical condition and on-field efficiency of the former Real Madrid and Manchester United star show no signs of stopping. The football community is closely watching what the legend's next move will be.