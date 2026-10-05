Andres Iniesta expresses his admiration for Lamine Yamal's performance

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Andres Iniesta expresses his admiration for Lamine Yamal's performance

Barcelona legendary midfielder Andres Iniesta has highly praised the rapid and brilliant rise of young winger Lamine Yamal this season. Having witnessed Lionel Messi's emergence firsthand, the experienced former player emphasized that the results currently being produced by the 19-year-old talent are far from ordinary. This was reported by Goal.com reported .

According to Mundo Deportivo, Andres Iniesta admitted that the level Lamine Yamal is currently displaying is a rare phenomenon in modern professional football. In his opinion, if achieving such results were easy, there would be many more young players at this level on the pitch.

Yamal's impressive statistics

The Catalan club's young talent has already made his mark in La Liga matches this season. In just seven league appearances, Lamine Yamal has scored seven goals, becoming one of his team's main leaders and proving his phenomenal strength.

Having achieved great success with the club, Andres Iniesta witnessed Lionel Messi's entry into the professional football world. Therefore, he understands very well the process of nurturing young talents and their gradual development.

Ambitions and a bright future

Iniesta paid special attention not only to Yamal's goals and statistics but also to his attitude toward football and his internal qualities. According to the former midfielder, despite the player's youth, his immense ambition and the ease with which he plays are commendable.

"The most beautiful and important aspect of all this is his immense ambition, his light approach to the game, and most importantly, that an even more glorious future awaits him.", added Andres Iniesta.

In conclusion, Barcelona academy graduate Lamine Yamal has managed to capture the attention of not only fans but also the club's past legends from the very first steps of his professional career. How bright his future will be will become clearer over time.

Lamine YamalAndres IniestaBarcelonaLa LigaFootball
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Jahongir Tursunov
«ZAMIN.UZ» editor

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