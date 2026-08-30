What did Hansi Flick say about Lamine Yamal's condition?

Barcelona head coach Hansi Flick shared his thoughts on the physical and mental state of the team's young talent Lamine Yamal, attempting to reassure the fans. According to Goal.com, the German specialist expressed confidence that the player, who went through a difficult period, is gradually regaining his peak form. This is reported by Goal.com .

The demanding schedule at the start of the season and the aftermath of an injury in April have certainly taken their toll on Yamal. Nevertheless, the coaching staff remains optimistic about the player's future and emphasizes that his growth trajectory is shifting in a positive direction.

The player's recovery process and physical condition

Hansi Flick addressed Lamine Yamal's situation during the press conference ahead of the La Liga match against Rayo Vallecano. According to him, it was not easy for the player to feature in the World Cup after a serious injury and return immediately to the starting lineup after a short vacation.

Despite this, in the recent match against Athletic Bilbao, Yamal played the full 90 minutes. The coach highlighted that this was an important step in improving the young player's physical conditioning.

Mental well-being and creativity on the pitch

Yamal's slight dip in form after the first round of the season had drawn attention from experts and sparked discussions. In Flick's view, the mood in training has changed significantly, and the player has regained his smile.

The German coach noted the necessity of supporting the young player not only physically but also mentally. The Barcelona management and coaching staff are taking all measures to ensure he maintains consistent performance throughout the season while preserving his creative freedom.