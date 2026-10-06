Hansi Flick concerned about workload of players returning from international duty

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Hansi Flick concerned about workload of players returning from international duty

As the long international break draws to a close, Barcelona head coach Hansi Flick faces a serious challenge: balancing the physical condition of his players. According to Mundo Deportivo, while the Catalan club's representatives have performed exceptionally well for their national teams, their excessive minutes on the pitch are causing significant concern for the coaching staff. This is reported by Goal.com reports .

Currently, ten players must complete their final matches for their national teams before returning to the club. With the decisive phase of the season approaching, such a heavy workload is clearly becoming a major headache for Hansi Flick. Maintaining the delicate balance between international success and physical recovery at the club must not impact the team's upcoming matches.

The productivity of Lamine Yamal and other leaders

During this break, young talent Lamine Yamal and other wingers drew everyone's attention with their performances. Specifically, Lamine Yamal started the first three matches for the Spain national team, playing a total of 203 minutes. The teenager, in extraordinary form, managed to record four goals and one assist to his name.

Spain head coach Luis de la Fuente tried to manage the young player's workload carefully, emphasizing that no player would play more than 207 minutes across four matches. The coach also called his hunger for football a "genius's concern," praising his constant desire to compete and be the best.

Joao Cancelo and defensive workloads

On the other hand, Joao Cancelo has become the player returning to Barcelona with the heaviest workload. The Portuguese defender appeared in four matches, playing a total of 305 minutes, and even managed to score goals against Denmark and Norway. This requires special attention during his recovery process.

At the same time, the minutes of other players were managed more sparingly. Specifically, Pedri played 120 minutes, Fermín López 80 minutes, and Dani Olmo 149 minutes. In the defensive line, Pau Cubarsí played two full matches, while Jules Koundé played only 90 minutes for the France national team.

Lamine YamalHansi FlickBarcelonaNational TeamFootball
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