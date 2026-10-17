AS Roma vs Genoa: Lineups and Live Text Commentary

31 Chance! Santiago Castro (AS Roma) got to the corner first and headed it to beat the keeper, but it hit the crossbar!

31 Niccolò Pisilli (AS Roma) has a chance to deliver the ball into the penalty area from a corner kick.

30 Devin Rensch (AS Roma) delivers a great cross into the box, but a defender clears the danger. Good play by AS Roma, resulting in a corner kick.

28 Niccolò Pisilli (AS Roma) shakes off his marker and reaches the corner kick, but his header goes straight into the goalkeeper's hands.

26 Emanuele Lulli (AS Roma) tried to dribble past an opponent, but was dispossessed.

25 Rosario Abisso whistles for a foul as Matías Soulé (AS Roma) is overly aggressive in the challenge.

24 Konstantinos Koulierakis (AS Roma) wins the ball from his opponent, but the referee blows for a foul. He is unhappy with the decision!

22 Junior Messias (Genoa) appears to have received a red card for that foul. Rosario Abisso won't tolerate that kind of behavior on the pitch and blew his whistle for the infringement.

21 Matías Soulé (AS Roma) did well, but his pass was inaccurate and failed to find a teammate. The ball went out of play, and the Genoa goalkeeper will restart with a goal kick.

20 The corner is delivered into the six-yard box, and Konstantinos Koulierakis (AS Roma) gets his head to it, but he can't keep it down and it flies well over the crossbar.

19 Niccolò Pisilli (AS Roma) takes the corner kick.

19 Rodrigo Mora (AS Roma) decided to go for goal, but his effort was well blocked by a defender and posed no threat to the goalkeeper. AS Roma will take a corner kick.

18 Matías Soulé (AS Roma) came close with a first-time shot from outside the box. The ball was heading for the bottom corner, but the goalkeeper read the situation well and made a brilliant save to clear the danger.

17 Rodrigo Mora (AS Roma) tries to thread a through ball, but it's hit too hard. Throw-in for Genoa.

16 Match: AS Roma - Genoa. Score: 0-0. Commentary: Ball possession is 65:35.

14 Roma players are controlling the ball and passing short to each other. They are waiting for gaps to open in the defense.

12 Niccolò Pisilli (Roma) is in a lot of trouble right now. We will soon find out how serious his injury is.

10 Junior Messias (Genoa) received a great pass inside the penalty area and immediately shot at goal, but a defender blocked it at the last moment.

9 Genoa failed to make the most of the corner kick as the opponent's defense acted alertly to clear the danger.

9 Stephan El Shaarawy (Genoa) received an accurate pass and had enough time inside the penalty area to shoot low towards the center of the goal. Pierluigi Gollini read his intention and made a brilliant save to deny him. Genoa wins a corner.

8 Stephan El Shaarawy (Genoa) commits a foul, and Rosario Abisso blows his whistle to signal the infringement.

7 Konstantinos Koulierakis (AS Roma) plays a great long pass to Santiago Castro, but he fails to beat his marker and the attack breaks down.

5 Roma are dictating the play in midfield with brilliant control and precise passing.

3 Junior Messias (Genoa) appeared behind the last defender, but after the linesman flagged for offside, the referee stopped the play.

2 Devin Rensch (AS Roma) surged forward towards the goal, but a defender tracked back well to dispossess him.

1 The first half of the match is about to begin.

23:45 Genoa gets the match underway.

23:45 Today's match referee will be Rosario Abisso.

23:45 The starting lineups for this match have been announced.