AS Roma vs Genoa: Lineups and Live Text Commentary
Serie A: AS Roma vs Genoa. Kick-off: 17 October, 23:45 (Tashkent time).
After kick-off, events will be updated in the live text commentary.
AS Roma starting lineup: 95. Gollini P., 26. Balerdi L., 9. Castro S., 15. De Roon M., 3. Koulierakis K., 77. Lulli E., 86. Mora R., 5. Ndicka E., 61. Pisilli N., 2. Rensch D., 18. Soule M.
AS Roma substitutes: 68. Arena A., 78. Camara M., 70. De Marzi G., 63. Di Nunzio A., 87. Ghilardi D., 22. Hermoso M., 23. Mancini G., 20. Molina N., 72. Paratici L., 7. Pellegrini Lo., 32. Vasquez Llach D. S., 43. Wesley Franca.
AS Roma head coach: Gasperini G.
Genoa starting lineup: 1. Bijlow J., 77. Ellertsson M. E., 92. El Shaarawy S., 32. Frendrup M., 10. Junior Messias, 27. Marcandalli A., 18. Osmajic M., 5. Ostigard L., 31. Puczka D., 22. Vasquez J., 71. Wiafe S.
Genoa substitutes: 4. Amorim, 8. Baldanzi T., 16. Drameh C., 14. Klisys L., 2. Mitaj M., 34. Otoa S., 21. Robinho Jr., 20. Sabelli S., 39. Sommariva D., 99. Stolz F., 25. Traore H. J., 85. Vaz M., 9. Vitinha.
Genoa head coach: De Rossi D.
Comments 0
…