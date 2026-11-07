Zinedine Zidane announces France squad for super match against Italy
France national team head coach Zinedine Zidane has announced an extended squad for the decisive UEFA Nations League matches in November.
The group leaders face two serious tests ahead: the team will play an important away match against Italy on November 12, followed by a home game against Turkey on November 15.
Full squad: Breakdown by position
The following players have been called up to Zinedine Zidane's roster:
Goalkeepers: Mike Maignan, Guillaume Restes, Robin Risser;
Defenders: Andy Diouf, Malo Gusto, Jérémy Jacquet, Pierre Kalulu, Ibrahima Konaté, Adrien Truffert, Dayot Upamecano, Leny Yoro;
Midfielders: Eduardo Camavinga, Rayan Cherki, Lucas Da Cunha, Adrien Rabiot, Aurélien Tchouaméni, Warren Zaïre-Emery;
Forwards: Bradley Barcola, Désiré Doué, Kylian Mbappé, Michael Olise, Pablo Pagis, Marcus Thuram.
Tournament standings and the race for the lead
After four rounds, the intrigue in the group has reached its peak:
France — 10 points: Zidane's team leads the group table alone with 10 points;
Italy — 7 points: Currently in second place, the Italians will try to equalize the points by defeating France at home on November 12;
Decisive step: If France secures at least a draw away against Italy, they will take a huge step toward winning the group and will have the opportunity to seal the deal early in the match against Turkey on November 15.
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