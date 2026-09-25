Mauricio Pochettino to remain with the US national team until 2030

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Mauricio Pochettino to remain with the US national team until 2030

US national team head coach Mauricio Pochettino has signed a new four-year contract that runs through the 2030 World Cup. In an interview with Goal.com's The Late Run podcast, the Argentine tactician explained in detail the reasons behind his decision to continue his career in the United States. This was reported by Goal.com reports.

It is reported that the coach was offered a contract extension before the start of the tournament, but he refused any negotiations regarding his future until the tournament concluded. After vacationing in Europe following the championship, the experienced manager admitted that he began to miss the US and the work he had started there.

New contract and connection with fans

Pochettino noted that the US team's second-best result at the World Cup and their victory in the knockout stage established a strong connection with the fans. He emphasized that even while resting in Europe, he began to miss the American football environment and the projects being implemented.

"It was important for us to perform well, and we agreed to talk after the championship. To be honest, after the World Cup ended, I started missing America and the US. We had already started building something, and a great connection had been established with the fans," said the head coach.

Young talents and future plans

Mauricio Pochettino stated that immense belief in the team's future was a key factor in extending his contract. According to him, a very talented generation of young players aged 16, 17, 18, and 19 is currently emerging in US soccer.

Promising youngsters like Cavan Sullivan, Julian Hall, and Adri Mehmeti are knocking on the door of the national team, and they are expected to further intensify competition for the starting lineup. Pochettino expressed confidence that these young players will strengthen the team's performance by the 2030 World Cup.

The manager's plan is not limited to national team results. He intends to strengthen pathways for players, coaches, and teams within the US Soccer Federation and apply his wealth of experience to other areas of the country's football landscape.

Mauricio PochettinoUS SoccerWorld Cup 2030Football NewsGoal
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Jahongir Tursunov
«ZAMIN.UZ» editor

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