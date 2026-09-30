Fabio Cannavaro revealed the secret: Who will play against Syria?

Uzbekistan national team head coach Fabio Cannavaro provided information about potential changes in the squad and the condition of the players during the press conference held ahead of the friendly match against Syria.

According to the Italian specialist, the team had more time for preparation after the match against Iran. However, he emphasized that his concerns are higher ahead of the match against Syria.

What does Cannavaro expect against Syria?

Cannavaro noted that there was no need for separate motivation for the players in the match against Iran, as the opponent's level served as sufficient motivation for them.

In the match against Syria, the coach expects an even higher tempo from his charges and adherence to his own philosophy.

"We must not deviate from our philosophy," Cannavaro said.

The head coach also announced that Muhammadrasul Abdumajidov will not be able to take the field in the match against Syria due to certain issues.

The lineup will change against Syria

At the press conference, Cannavaro was asked about the possibility of rotation in the squad.

The coach confirmed this possibility. He noted that after Syria, the Uzbekistan national team faces another match against South Korea, which must be taken into account.

Therefore, it is planned to properly distribute the workload among the players and give playing time to as many players as possible.

What is the condition of Abduvohid Nematov?

Another issue of interest to the fans of the Uzbekistan national team is the condition of goalkeeper Abduvohid Nematov.

According to Cannavaro, Nematov has a minor injury in his hand. Although the coach emphasized that this is not serious, it is currently uncertain whether the player will participate in the match against Syria.

The final conclusion of the team's doctors is awaited. After that, a decision will be made regarding whether Nematov will take the field or remain on the bench.

Olympic team players may also go to Korea

Cannavaro was also asked about the participation of Olympic national team players in the match against South Korea.

Cannavaro said he will try to take them to the match against Korea. There is also a possibility that some players will be given rest depending on the situation.

Thus, the match against Syria will be important not only from the perspective of the result, but also in terms of assessing the players' condition and forming the optimal squad for the next match.

Now all attention is on the match against Syria

For Cannavaro, the match against Syria will be an opportunity to test the team's new philosophy once again.

After the fierce competition in the match against Iran, the Uzbekistan national team is now preparing for a match of a different character. The potential rotation in the squad, Nematov's condition, and Abdumajidov's absence have become the main questions ahead of the match.

Cannavaro himself wants to see the answer on the pitch: high tempo, his own philosophy, and more opportunities for the players — these are precisely the tasks awaiting Uzbekistan in the match against Syria.