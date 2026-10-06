Javier Zanetti shares warm thoughts on Lionel Messi

Legendary Argentina national team player Javier Zanetti has expressed his sincere wishes regarding the nearing end of his former teammate Lionel Messi's international career. In an interview with La Gazzetta dello Sport, the Inter vice-president once again placed Messi alongside the great Diego Maradona, highlighting not only his talent but also his high human qualities and resilience. This is reported by Goal.com reports .

Zanetti and Messi played together 37 times for the national team, collaborating in the 2007 and 2011 Copa América tournaments. The former captain recalled that from the very first training sessions, young Lionel stood out from the rest, and his extraordinary talent was immediately apparent. According to him, it was clear that the very young and quiet player would soon lead the country's football to great heights.

Messi and Maradona — two geniuses of Argentine football

In his interview, Javier Zanetti emphasized the path Lionel Messi has taken and how important he is as a figure for the national team. He noted that it is a true miracle that after Diego Maradona, another genius was born in Argentina, and this person was able to unite an entire nation.

The former defender noted that not only Messi's actions on the pitch but also his character are worthy of admiration. «He is a true example of resilience who never stops fighting and overcomes difficulties», said Zanetti, referring to the trials the player went through before achieving success.

The future and the farewell evening

Ahead of the farewell match where the Argentina national team will face Benin, Zanetti said he preferred not to disturb his former teammate. According to him, the mutual respect between them has grown stronger over the years, and this time he chose to give Messi space to experience his emotions fully.

Zanetti also expressed confidence that Argentine fans will show their hero proper respect and that talented players like Lautaro Martínez will lead the national team to new heights in the future. This emotional event is expected to open a new chapter in the history of Argentine football.