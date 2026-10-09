Ronaldo's comment to Messi gathers 5.8 million likes

·25·Sport
Ronaldo's comment to Messi gathers 5.8 million likes

Cristiano Ronaldo's comment left on Instagram about Lionel Messi gathered 5.8 million likes. In the comment, Ronaldo acknowledged Messi's World Cup victory achieved with the Argentina national team and expressed his respect for him.

Ronaldo's brief comment was liked by millions of Instagram users. As a result, this comment became one of the most-watched social media posts by the players.

A post by Messi related to Ronaldo is also recording high figures. Posted by Messi on the occasion of Ronaldo's birthday, this post in Instagram history received over 7.3 million likes.

In both cases, football fans' interest in the relationship between Messi and Ronaldu was reflected in Instagram metrics.

Cristiano RonaldoLionel MessiInstagramArgentinaFootball
Share:
Telegram channelFollow on Google
Nodirbek Razzokov
«ZAMIN.UZ» editor

Comments 0

Related news

Javier Zanetti shares warm thoughts on Lionel MessiJavier Zanetti shares warm thoughts on Lionel Messi6 October 14:37Steve Mounie: Lionel Messi is not my idolSteve Mounie: Lionel Messi is not my idol6 October 13:35Benin defender admits there is no tactic against Lionel MessiBenin defender admits there is no tactic against Lionel Messi6 October 12:52Lionel Messi to conclude his international career with ArgentinaLionel Messi to conclude his international career with Argentina6 October 12:14Lionel Messi to retire from international footballLionel Messi to retire from international football6 October 11:37Benin goalkeeper shares thoughts on Lionel Messi's farewell matchBenin goalkeeper shares thoughts on Lionel Messi's farewell match5 October 19:53
AnnouncementsPartnership
Is it dangerous to write a number on a car window? Bip has found a new solution for drivers!
Is it dangerous to write a number on a car window? Bip has found a new solution for drivers!
8 Common Financial Mistakes: What to Avoid?
8 Common Financial Mistakes: What to Avoid?
Playmatch: Simplifying Operations for Pitch Owners
Playmatch: Simplifying Operations for Pitch Owners
Playmatch: All Necessary Football Services in One App
Playmatch: All Necessary Football Services in One App
How to choose a card for daily expenses?
How to choose a card for daily expenses?
Eldor Shomurodov Football Academy and TBC Bank: From childhood dreams to big football
Eldor Shomurodov Football Academy and TBC Bank: From childhood dreams to big football
Advantages of OSGOP insurance for drivers and carriers
Advantages of OSGOP insurance for drivers and carriers
Another creativity from Pure Milky: Every step - with love for dear people!
Another creativity from Pure Milky: Every step - with love for dear people!
Where should you work to increase your chances of getting a loan
Where should you work to increase your chances of getting a loan

Most read Sport news

Nakamura reacted to the $200,000 reward given to Uzbek chess players
Nakamura reacted to the $200,000 reward given to Uzbek chess players
Former Manchester United scout reveals sensational secret about Abduqodir Husanov
Former Manchester United scout reveals sensational secret about Abduqodir Husanov
Cristiano Ronaldo suffers his biggest defeat in Saudi Arabia
Cristiano Ronaldo suffers his biggest defeat in Saudi Arabia
Manchester City issued an official reaction to Uzbekistan's victory over Iran
Manchester City issued an official reaction to Uzbekistan's victory over Iran
Iranian press in shock: A genuine tactical masterclass from Cannavaro and a disgraceful 7-match streak
Iranian press in shock: A genuine tactical masterclass from Cannavaro and a disgraceful 7-match streak
"We lived in the same house": Kazakh forward reveals the whole truth about Abdukodir Khusanov
"We lived in the same house": Kazakh forward reveals the whole truth about Abdukodir Khusanov
Abdukodir Husanov leaves the pitch under applause from Manchester City fans
Abdukodir Husanov leaves the pitch under applause from Manchester City fans
Big Debate Among City Fans Before the Manchester Derby: Khusanov or Nunes?
Big Debate Among City Fans Before the Manchester Derby: Khusanov or Nunes?