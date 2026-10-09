Ronaldo's comment to Messi gathers 5.8 million likes

Cristiano Ronaldo's comment left on Instagram about Lionel Messi gathered 5.8 million likes. In the comment, Ronaldo acknowledged Messi's World Cup victory achieved with the Argentina national team and expressed his respect for him.

Ronaldo's brief comment was liked by millions of Instagram users. As a result, this comment became one of the most-watched social media posts by the players.

A post by Messi related to Ronaldo is also recording high figures. Posted by Messi on the occasion of Ronaldo's birthday, this post in Instagram history received over 7.3 million likes.

In both cases, football fans' interest in the relationship between Messi and Ronaldu was reflected in Instagram metrics.