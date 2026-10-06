Benin defender admits there is no tactic against Lionel Messi

As Argentina captain Lionel Messi prepares for one of the final matches of his international career, his upcoming opponents have openly admitted they are not losing sleep over tactics to counter the football legend. According to Goal.com, Benin national team defender Mohamed Tijani stated that the team has no special plan to stop the Argentine forward, with the main focus being to enjoy these great moments. This is reported by Goal.com reports.

The match, which will take place at the Estadio Monumental in Buenos Aires, is expected to be one of the farewell stages on the international scene for the global football star. Benin, currently ranked 89th in the world, will face the reigning South American giants. With a clear gap in class and potential between the two teams, the African representatives prefer to enjoy the football festival rather than fear their opponent.

Admission from opposing players

In an interview with Argentina's C5N, 29-year-old central defender Mohamed Tijani emphasized that the team received no instructions to man-mark or specifically contain Lionel Messi. The experienced player, who previously played for Rayo Vallecano, said the following about the mood before the referee's opening whistle: "We don't have to mark Messi. We will enjoy this game. We have no special plan to defend against Messi, we just need to enjoy our game, that's it."

The awe and respect in the Benin camp go far beyond simple competition. The visiting delegation members rate the Argentine forward as a player of an extraordinary level. Mohamed Tijani continued: "Messi, you are a god. For me, he is the best in the world, just as I said." This description was fully supported by the Benin team doctor, who also highlighted him as the best player in the world.

A period of change on the international stage

Such friendly and exhibition matches are of great importance for both teams. Argentina head coach Lionel Scaloni is working on preparing for the next major tournament cycle and making squad updates without his main midfield conductor. In turn, the Benin national team is getting a convenient opportunity to test their capabilities against a world-class team ahead of the Africa Cup of Nations qualifiers.

The fact that Lionel Messi's international career is coming to an end is at the center of the football world's attention. The forward, who will continue his career at Inter Miami, is taking his final steps in the national team jersey. The Beninese players, regardless of the result, are expressing their joy at having the privilege of playing on the same pitch as a living legend.