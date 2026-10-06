Steve Mounie: Lionel Messi is not my idol

·27·Sport
Steve Mounie: Lionel Messi is not my idol

Steve Mounie, captain of the Benin national team, made a surprising statement ahead of a high-profile match against Argentina. The experienced striker announced that he does not consider Lionel Messi his idol ahead of the clash against the world champions. This confrontation is generating great interest in the football world. This is reported by Goal.com .

According to Goal.com, although the 32-year-old player will not be able to take the field in the upcoming match due to injury, he traveled to Buenos Aires with his team. For the African representative Benin, his presence on the sidelines and moral support are of great importance. This game serves as a serious test for the team.

Principled approach and respect for stars

The former Huddersfield Town striker emphasized that in his approach, he views the biggest stars in the football world not with awe, but as equal opponents on the pitch. In an interview with Mega Sports Media, speaking about the eight-time Ballon d'Or winner, Mounie stated openly: "I don't idolize anyone, and I don't consider Lionel Messi my idol."

The player also explained the philosophy that has helped him throughout his career, adding that he loves the game and enjoys watching skilled players. According to him, even when he faced great players, he never asked for their jerseys and did not elevate opponents to an excessive level of greatness.

Historical meeting and future plans

Nevertheless, the experienced forward highly values the immense contribution of the Argentine captain to football history. Acknowledging the significance of the farewell evening in Buenos Aires, Mounie noted that he came to watch the opponent's movements and that Messi deserves to fully enjoy these moments for his years of service to football.

During the trip, the Benin captain also visited the famous La Bombonera stadium and posted photos supporting Boca Juniors on social media. The match serves as an important preparation for Benin ahead of the Africa Cup of Nations qualifiers. Currently, the player's main focus is on treating his injury and reclaiming his place at the German club Augsburg.

Steve MounieLionel MessiBeninArgentinaFootball
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Jahongir Tursunov
«ZAMIN.UZ» editor

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