Lautaro Martínez visits his former club and talks about Messi

Inter captain Lautaro Martínez took advantage of the FIFA international break to visit his former club, Racing Club, where he watched the local derby. As reported by Goal.com, this emotional return has once again drawn the football world's attention to the striker's future plans and the upcoming transition period for the Argentina national team. This is reported by Goal.com reports .

The striker arrived at the El Cilindro stadium to watch the intense derby between the Racing and Independiente reserve teams in Avellaneda. He was warmly welcomed by club president Diego Milito. Notably, Milito is a former teammate who once substituted for Lautaro during his professional debut.

An emotional return to a historic venue

This visit was a sentimental return for the Nerazzurri captain to the place where he began his football journey before moving to Italy in July 2018. Meeting former teammates and club management, the striker expressed his joy at the atmosphere in the stadium where he took his first steps.

During the Argentina national team camp, the main focus was on the impending farewell of the national team's great captain, Lionel Messi. In an interview with ESPN Argentina, Lautaro Martínez shared his thoughts on the team's future and the role of the legendary player.

New cycle and generational change

Responding to a question about Lionel Messi's future with the national team, the Inter striker commented calmly: "He hasn't left yet, we have one more game ahead, and then we'll see." The striker also highlighted the foundation left by this golden generation and the new era beginning.

"We have to start from scratch, as in every new cycle." Martínez added that the generational change process led by Lionel Scaloni relies on pairing promising youngsters with leaders to maintain global dominance.

The Inter leader emphasized that the team has talented youngsters alongside experienced players who have participated in two World Cups. He also acknowledged that continuing the legacy left by Leo, Otamendi, and Ángel Di María requires immense responsibility from every team member.