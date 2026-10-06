Rio Ferdinand shares his thoughts on the Cristiano Ronaldo and Jorge Jesus conflict

Former England and Manchester United defender Rio Ferdinand has shared his reaction to the tense situation between Cristiano Ronaldo and head coach Jorge Jesus. According to Goal.com, the Portuguese star's departure from the national team's training camp following a disagreement with the coach has caused a stir in the football world, and the renowned expert has shared his thoughts on the conflict. This is reported by Goal.com reports .

It is known that the conflict between Cristiano Ronaldo and head coach Jorge Jesus has seriously affected the team's internal atmosphere. Following this, various speculations began to emerge regarding resolving the situation and reconciling the parties. In Rio Ferdinand's opinion, the coach must take timely and correct steps to resolve the problem.

Must the coach apologize

Rio Ferdinand emphasized that the only way to resolve this conflict is for Jorge Jesus to de-escalate the situation and admit his mistake. According to the former player, the coach must go public and openly admit that he misjudged the situation, otherwise he could be dismissed.

“Jorge Jesus must apologize, otherwise he will be fired. He needs to come out publicly and say: 'I misjudged this situation.' After that, he must speak directly to CR7 and clearly explain what he expects from him,” Goal.com quotes Ferdinand as saying.

Ronaldo's future and the importance of agreements

Also, during the conversation, Cristiano Ronaldo's future with Portugal was at the center of the discussion. Ferdinand expressed firm confidence that the experienced striker is still capable of making an impact and can contribute to the national team.

According to the expert, the player and the head coach need to talk face-to-face, clarify his role in the team, and how he will be utilized. He then emphasized the importance of strictly adhering to the agreements reached.

“Such coaches are paid not just to manage the team, but to be able to work with people,” added Rio Ferdinand, touching on the complexities of football management.