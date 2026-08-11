Why Robbie Keane Is Still Without a Head-Coaching Job

Former English Premier League star Robbie Keane remains a free agent despite his impressive results as a coach. Although his successful experience outside British football has made him a strong candidate for prestigious positions, no official agreement has been signed yet. This was reported by Goal.com reports .

In an exclusive interview with Goal.com, former Arsenal goalkeeper Graham Stack praised Robbie Keane’s coaching potential. He stressed that he has been closely following the Irish coach’s career and that his achievements deserve recognition.

Triumphs Abroad and Trophy-Laden Seasons

Although Robbie Keane began his coaching career with India’s ATK, his true debut as a head coach came in Israel. In 2023, he took charge of Tel Aviv club Maccabi, leading the team to the Israeli title and a domestic cup triumph.

His career then continued in Hungary, where he also achieved impressive results with Ferencvaros. Keane also had the opportunity to make his mark in major international competitions such as the UEFA Europa League.

Caution Ahead of New Challenges

After 16 months in Budapest, the 46-year-old coach realized that it was time for a change and began looking for a new destination. The former striker, who played for LA Galaxy in MLS, has also fully demonstrated his potential outside his professional comfort zone.

That is why his name has frequently been linked with several prestigious clubs in England and Scotland. However, the coach prefers not to rush into a decision and is waiting for offers that suit him.

Expert Assessment and Future Prospects

According to Graham Stack, Robbie Keane is not only a good coach but also a great personality for a football club. He believes club executives should be more proactive in bringing in coaches of this calibre.

Robbie Keane’s reputation remains very strong. Experts believe that many more head-coaching positions will become available in the football market before the start of the 2026–27 season and that the Irish coach will soon find a project worthy of him.