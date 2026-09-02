Leandro Paredes may end his career with the Argentina national team

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Leandro Paredes may end his career with the Argentina national team

Argentina national team midfielder Leandro Paredes is preparing to end his international career following the controversies after the World Cup final and the departure of team leader Lionel Messi. According to Goal.com, the 32-year-old player made this decision due to severe disciplinary sanctions and drastic changes within the national team. This is reported by Goal.com.

It is reported that the unrest following the intense final match against Spain was one of the primary reasons. Leandro Paredes, who was at the center of the mass brawl at the end of the game, was severely punished for throwing a stone at opposing player Gavi and knocking him down. He received a 10-match suspension, a £66,000 fine, and was charged with three counts of assault.

Although FIFA, at the request of the Argentine Football Association, allowed the suspension to be served in both official matches and Class A friendlies, the midfielder does not wish to serve this penalty. He stated that under the current circumstances, it is impossible to continue his career with the national team as before.

Lionel Messi's departure and future discussions

In addition to disciplinary issues, Leandro Paredes cites Lionel Messi's retirement from international football as a key factor. He believes the legendary forward's departure has left a massive void in the national team that cannot be filled.

Paredes announced that he will meet with head coach Lionel Scaloni in the coming days to officially discuss his future. According to the player, it is very difficult to remain with the team in the current situation, and he will evaluate all circumstances before reaching a final decision.

Rich trophies and memories

If Leandro Paredes truly decides to leave the national team, he will be saying goodbye to a rich collection of trophies. He was a key member of the squad that triumphed at the World Cup four years ago and also managed to lift the Copa América twice.

Nevertheless, his final chapter in the Argentina jersey will certainly be remembered for the unpleasant events in New Jersey. He emphasized that Lionel Messi's legacy will live on forever, and while they sensed the final would be his last game, they admitted they were not prepared for such a farewell.

Leandro ParedesArgentinaLionel MessiWorld CupGoal.com
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