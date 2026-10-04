Emiliano Martínez spoke about Lionel Messi's departure

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Emiliano Martínez spoke about Lionel Messi's departure

Argentina national team goalkeeper Emiliano Martínez has admitted that there will be a huge void in the team once captain Lionel Messi concludes his international career. This was reported by Goal.com. reports .

On Saturday evening, at the Estadio Monumental, Argentina secured a massive 7-0 victory over Burkina Faso. Following the match, the goalkeeper turned his attention to Lionel Messi's impending farewell.

A historic victory and a sense of pride

According to quotes from ESPN Argentina, Emiliano Martínez emphasized that helping Lionel Messi win the title at the Qatar 2022 World Cup was one of the greatest honors of his career. He stated that he tried to help the greatest player in history with everything he had.

The reality of the post-Messi era is slowly beginning to take hold in the Albiceleste dressing room. The goalkeeper openly admitted that the captain's upcoming departure will leave a massive void in the team, but added that there are players with character in the squad ready to take on the responsibility.

Steps toward the future

Emphasizing the importance of cherishing the emotional moments ahead, the goalkeeper expressed his intention to make the most of the remaining time with the team. He said he wants to see a smile on the captain's face in the final match on October 6th and enjoy every minute.

In this match, Emiliano Martínez also recorded his 45th clean sheet in his 69th appearance for the national team. He praised the performance of the young debutants and emphasized that keeping a clean sheet is his constant goal.

Speaking about head coach Lionel Scaloni's high standards and the adaptation of the youth, Martínez said: "Everything is going well. We are a team that quickly integrates young players. Scaloni doesn't give anyone a free pass; whoever works hard, plays."

Emiliano MartínezLionel MessiArgentinaFootballGoal.com
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Jahongir Tursunov
«ZAMIN.UZ» editor

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