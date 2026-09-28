Liam Gallagher claims to have inside information on the Manchester City case

Oasis frontman Liam Gallagher has claimed to possess confidential information regarding the impending final verdict on Manchester City's alleged financial breaches. As reported by Goal.com, the die-hard 'Cityzens' fan took to social media to reassure anxious supporters, expressing his confidence that the club will avoid severe sporting sanctions. reports Goal.com.

As a reminder, English football was rocked by reports that an independent Premier League commission found Manchester City guilty of 114 out of 115 alleged financial breaches between 2009 and 2018. This long-standing investigation sparked speculation that the club could face the harshest penalties, including relegation or the stripping of historical titles.

The singer's social media statement

However, Liam Gallagher dismissed these fears, claiming he received inside information about the club's fate from a high-level source in football. Sharing his thoughts on the social network X, the musician revealed the punishment he expects the Etihad Stadium hierarchy to face.

According to him, even if the appeal process is lost, the club will only face a fine and a transfer ban. "If we lose the appeal – which we won't – we'll just get a fine and a transfer ban, that's it," the singer wrote to fans.

Fan reaction and skepticism

The rock star's bold claims immediately sparked widespread skepticism and mockery within the football community and among rival fans. Many observers pointed out that Premier League rules allow for much stricter punishments, questioning the reliability of the musician's information.

In particular, one social media user sarcastically pointed to the possibility of the team being relegated. Other fans also emphasized that it is difficult to trust such leaks until the official commission announces its final decision.