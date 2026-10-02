Rio Ferdinand gives an "explosive" response to critics following Cristiano's departure

News about world football legend Cristiano Ronaldo sensationally leaving the Portugal national team and ending his international career continues to rock the sports world! Following a disagreement with head coach Jorge Jesus, former Manchester United and England national team star Rio Ferdinand gave a sharp response to the criticism pouring in against the 41-year-old super striker.

Speaking on his podcast, the well-known pundit didn't hide his anger at people's short memories and proved Ronaldo's unparalleled greatness in Portugal's history with open figures. Well, how did Ferdinand lecture the critics, and what level was Portugal really at before Ronaldo?

"He had 3 world-class careers in a single lifetime!"

Rio Ferdinand expressed deep hurt over people's attitudes toward Ronaldo:

"Don't judge by his last three or four years": The expert noted that many are focusing only on the player's recent years, whereas even at 41, he is scoring at an astonishing rate and recording fantastic statistics;

Three separate great careers: Ferdinand recalled that Cristiano's career is not ordinary, but consists of three separate world-class stages — unmatched triumphs at Manchester United, Real Madrid, and Juventus;

"Where was Portugal?": Rio stated openly that until Ronaldo appeared, the national team regularly failed to even qualify for major tournaments, let alone speak of victories;

"I demand respect!": The former defender strongly demanded that the football community treat this living legend with at least a shred of respect and fairness.

Undeniable figures: The revolution brought by Ronaldo

"Where was Portugal before Cristiano Ronaldo appeared? What did they achieve at all? Did they regularly qualify for major tournaments? We can even leave wins aside. What hurts me the most is that many are judging him solely based on his last three or four years. Please show this guy at least a little bit of respect!" — said Rio Ferdinand.

Looking at the figures, exactly 6 out of the 9 World Cups Portugal has participated in throughout its history came after Ronaldo debuted in 2003. Six out of their 9 European Championship appearances also directly fall into his era!

Portugal national team: The Ronaldo era and historical achievements (Table)

Indicator / Result Before the Ronaldo era Together with the Ronaldo era Participation in World Cups Only 3 times Total 9 times (6 of them with Ronaldo) Participation in European Championships Only 3 times Total 9 times (6 of them with Ronaldo) European Championship title 0 Euro 2016 Champion Nations League trophies 0 2-time champion (2019, 2025) Ferdinand's main point — "Absolute respect must be shown to Ronaldo!"

This departure, which took place following a conflict with head coach Jorge Jesus on the eve of the Nations League match against Denmark in Copenhagen (4:2), is prompting a re-perception worldwide of Ronaldo's unparalleled legacy in the national team.

In your opinion, is Rio Ferdinand completely right: are the Portuguese and world football forgetting Ronaldo's great services to the nation and disrespecting him, or is it natural for the 41-year-old legend to step aside in due time?

Leave your thoughts in the comments below and share this powerful reaction from the football world with your loved ones via Telegram!