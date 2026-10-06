Sensation on a trip to China: Hanonov's goal brought victory to the Tajikistan national team

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Sensation on a trip to China: Hanonov's goal brought victory to the Tajikistan national team

Central Asian teams are undergoing important tests in international friendly matches within the framework of FIFA days. The Tajikistan national team, led by North Macedonian specialist Igor Angelovski, played away against the China national team and achieved an unexpected and confident victory (1:0).

The only goal that decided the fate of the match was scored at the beginning of the second half, in the 53rd minute, by one of the national team's leading defenders, Vahdat Hanonov.

End of the series of failures

This victory was of great psychological importance for the Tajikistan national team and its new head coach:

  • Previous failures: Previously, the team played friendly matches against the national teams of Azerbaijan and Palestine within the framework of FIFA days and was defeated in both;

  • Revenge and confidence: This victory achieved on China's pitch restored the coaching staff's and players' confidence in their own strength after a series of lost games and quelled the wave of criticism.

Match protocol and lineups:

  • International friendly match

  • China — Tajikistan 0:1

  • Goal: Vahdat Hanonov (53).

Tajikistan national team lineup: Rustam Yatimov, Vahdat Hanonov, Mehrubon Karimov (Sodiqjon Qurbonov, 67), Tabrez Islomov, Alijon Karomatullozoda, Amirbek Juraboyev (Alisher Shukurov, 85), Shervoni Mabatshoyev (Nozim Bobojonov, 85), Ehsoni Panshanbe (Salohiddin Irgashev, 85), Parvizjon Umarboyev, Alisher Jalilov (Muhammadjon Rahimov, 67), Sheriddin Boboyev (Azizbek Hayitov, 80).

Tactical discipline and solid defense

During the match, the Tajikistan national team focused its main emphasis on a solid defense and quick counterattacks:

  • Clean sheet: Goalkeeper Rustam Yatimov and the defensive line reliably neutralized the hosts' sharp attacks and managed to maintain the score until the end of the game;

  • Effect of substitutions: Angelovski brought on Muhammadjon Rahimov, Sodiqjon Qurbonov, and in the final minutes Shukurov, Bobojonov, and Irgashev in the second half, maintaining pressing and physical pressure in the center of the pitch.

This away victory over one of the continent's strong opponents will undoubtedly give a positive boost to the international ranking and prestige of the Tajikistan team ahead of future official qualifying matches.

Tajikistan national teamIgor AngelovskiChina — Tajikistan football matchVahdat Hanonov
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Shuhrat Razzakov
«ZAMIN.UZ» editor

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