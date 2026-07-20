Shomurodov's goal could be the best of the 2026 World Cup

The goal scored by Uzbekistan national team captain Eldor Shomurodov against DR Congo has been nominated for the 2026 World Cup Goal of the Tournament. FIFA has selected the 12 most spectacular goals and opened fan voting to determine the winner.

The Uzbek striker's goal Lionel Messi, Kylian Mbappé, Erling Haaland, Jude Bellingham, and Ferran Torres.

Shomurodov scored against DR Congo

Eldor Shomurodov found the back of the net against the Democratic Republic of the Congo during the 2026 World Cup group stage.

Although Uzbekistan lost the match 1-3, the team captain's goal drew special attention for its execution and aesthetic appeal.

Now, FIFA has included this strike among the 12 best goals of the tournament. This is a significant individual recognition for both Shomurodov and Uzbek football.

48 hours allocated for voting

According to FIFA, fans have 48 hours to vote for the best goal.

The winning player will be recognized as the author of the most memorable goal of the tournament. Therefore, the activity of Uzbek fans can directly influence Shomurodov's chances.

All goals in the list were scored at different stages of the World Cup, including the strike that decided the final.

Who is Shomurodov competing against?

The list for the 2026 World Cup's best goal also includes the most famous strikers in world football.

From the Argentina squad, Julián Álvarez's goal against Switzerland and Lionel Messi's strike against Algeria have been selected.

Also included:

Jude Bellingham's goal against France;

Erling Haaland's strike against Brazil;

Kylian Mbappé's goal against Senegal;

Ferran Torres's winning goal in the final against Argentina is also among the nominees.

This shows how highly Shomurodov's goal has been rated.

The final goal is also on the list

The final between Spain and Argentina ended 0-0 in regular time. Ferran Torres's lone goal in extra time secured a 1-0 victory for Spain and their second World Cup title.

Torres's goal is significant not only for its beauty but also for deciding the fate of the final.

Shomurodov has joined the ranks of such historic strikes with a goal scored in a match his team lost.

Another recognition for Uzbek football

Although the Uzbekistan national team did not achieve the expected results at the 2026 World Cup, Eldor Shomurodov's goal remains in the spotlight even after the tournament.

The recognition of the player's strike by FIFA as one of the 12 best goals is one of the brightest individual results in Uzbekistan's first World Cup appearance.

Now the final decision depends on fan votes. Can Shomurodov's goal Messi, Mbappé, Haaland, and final hero Torres? The results of the 48-hour vote will reveal the answer.